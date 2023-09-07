Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Know 7 Amazing Benefits Of Lord Krishna's Favourite Panchamrit

Panchamrit can help boost bone health

Krishna Janmashtami is here! The festival celebrates the birth of lord Krishna and devotees observe fast on this day. As we know makhan (white butter) and mishri are lord Krishna's favourites. Panchamrit is also a part of that list. Panchamrit is a mixture of 5 elements that is prepared as a prasad on Janmashtami. But not many know that panchamrit can offer you some amazing health benefits. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some amazing health benefits of this concoction. Let's take a look at these notable benefits.

Janmashtami 2023: Know the benefits of panchamrit

"Panchamrit, also known as five nectars, is a traditional Hindu ritual drink made from five primary ingredients: milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and raw sugar. When these five ingredients used to make Panchamrit are blended in the right amount, it improves the quality and gives a better life," the nutritionist wrote in the caption. Here's the list of the benefits:

1. Panchamrit can help you boost physical strength, skin texture, hair health and also boost vision

2. It is a good source of energy that can keep you energetic especially while fasting

3. The nutritionist explained that panchamrit is a brain tonic that can help increase intellectual power and boost memory

4. It is also a good source of antioxidants that can help neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing oxidative stress

5. It can help strengthen the reproductive system, boosting both male and female infertility

6. It can help enhance milk formation in breastfeeding mothers

7. Panchamrit is also good for your bones and muscles

"Sip on the nectar of wellness and embrace the goodness of Panchamrit for a healthy mind, body, and soul!" she added.

Ingredients required to make panchamrit

To make panchamrit you need to combine milk, yogurt, honey, ghee and raw sugar.

Happy Janmashtami!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.