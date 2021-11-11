Know The Most Ignored Risk Factors For Sudden Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attacks

It is important to do regular screenings of your heart and blood parameters

A sedentary lifestyle and poor diet can increase the risk of various diseases and serious ailments. We all know embracing a healthy lifestyle is the key, but often fail to understand the importance of inculcating healthy habits. In fact, you may be ignoring certain things that can prove fatal for you. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, on his Instagram page, has shared some of the most ignored risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest and heart attacks. In the caption, he writes, “The choice is yours. We are a sum of our choices. Fit or unfit, anything can happen to our heart if our lifestyle is wrong.”

Luke then goes to say that the world is increasingly becoming fake and plastic. “While everyone wants to look good and appear good, inside of them - they are dying emotionally, with stress - all these are silent killers. It's time to break yourself down and build yourself again the right way. The body and heart are resilient but push your body beyond and it doesn't care who you are, a CEO, athlete, bodybuilder, doctor, trainer, nutritionist, actor, actress, politician or billionaire. Never forget that your health is a gift of life, we are gifts of life. Never abuse a gift as sacred as life,” he elaborates.

According to Luke, here are the most ignored risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest and heart attacks:

1) Sleep Deprivation (Luke terms it as a “silent dangerous pandemic”)

2) Disrespecting rest and recovery

3) Training too soon and training heavy post COVID recovery

4) Uncontrolled and poorly managed high triglycerides and diabetes/sugar levels

5) Stopping medication without your doctor's advice

6) Lack of cardiac testing especially when you have a family history of cardiac problems

7) Disrespectful and unsupervised use of steroids, fat burners, supplements; fad diets and fad training programs

Luke stated that when you have continued symptoms of breathlessness, high blood pressure and low blood pressure, it is important to get yourself checked.

He stated the following dos and dont's:

1) Never workout when sleep-deprived

2) Do regular screenings of your heart and blood parameters

3) Don't smoke, binge eat or drink and follow a sedentary lifestyle

4) Don't overconsume refined sugar, refined carbs, junk food, fast food, refined oils or reuse refined oils

On a final note, Luke stated that you must try to make a change and be the change. He said, “No money or ego in the world can help you when you disrespect the gift of life and your health.”

Take a look:

So, give your body the respect and care that it deserves, and do not ignore the risk factors or warning signs.