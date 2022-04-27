Know The List Of Foods That Boost Fertility

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a nutrient that helps in boostingmale fertility

Are you facing fertility issues? Is it coming in the way of your dream of having your child? Is it making your dream appear a far cry? Is it taking you away from your dream of having a baby?

If yes, then don't worry! This article provides you with a list of foods that will help you to improve your fertility and help you get closer to your dream of having a child and turn your dream into reality! It will help you to live and experience the phase of parenthood.

What you eat plays an important role in your health. As the saying goes, “You are what you eat”! So, it is essential to keep a check on what we eat and we should see to it that we eat right and follow a proper and nutritious diet as the food that we eat determines our overall health and well-being. Foods also determine the health of eggs and sperm and our likelihood of getting pregnant. Yes, consuming certain foods improves our fertility and increases the likelihood of pregnancy.

What foods lead to fertility improvement?

With the help of fertility treatments and by including the following foods in your diet, you can improve your fertility and increase the chances of your pregnancy.

Sunflower Seeds: Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, which helps improve sperm count. Sunflower seeds also contain folate and selenium that are useful in improving fertility.

How to have them?

Sunflower seeds can be eaten just like that or you can have them with your meals. For example, you can add them to your salads, etc.

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges are rich in Vitamin C. They contain polyamine putrescine that helps to improve the health of eggs and semen.

How to have them?

You can either have citrus fruits like oranges in their original form or you can also have them in the form of juices.

Mature Cheese: Mature cheeses such as cheddar can improve the health of the sperm. Mature cheese contains polyamine putrescine that helps improve egg and sperm health.

How to have them?

You can have mature cheese with nuts and fruits. But just make sure you have it in limits as too much cheese is not good for your health. After all, everything is good till it is within limits. It is the line of limit that separates the good from the bad. Crossing the line of limit is what makes the good turn to bad and beneficial to toxic.

Cooked Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a nutrient that helps in boosting male fertility and helps in improving semen health.

How to have them?

Cooked tomatoes are more beneficial in improving fertility. So, it is preferable to have tomatoes in cooked form like tomato soups and sauces.

Beans and Lentils: Lentils are rich in polyamine spermidine, which helps in improving fertility. Lentils and beans also have a high amount of proteins in them that lead to healthier ovulation.

How to have them?

You can add beans to your salad and have them.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate, a favourite fruit of many helps improve the quality of sperm. They help boost fertility.

How to have them?

You can have pomegranates just like that or add them to yogurt and salads.

Walnuts: Walnuts are useful in improving sperm quality.

Walnuts improve the sperm's movement and shape.

How to have them?

You can have walnuts as a snack, or you can even add walnuts to your ice cream.

Egg yolks: We all are aware of how beneficial and healthy egg yolks are. Thus, they form an important part of most people's diet in Mumbai. But most people would be unaware of the fact that egg yolks are even beneficial in boosting fertility. Yes, eggs(yolk) lead to healthy eggs in women and improve fertility.

How to have them?

You can have eggs anyhow- boiled or fried, as you wish. But make sure you have the egg yolk.

Pineapple: Pineapple is rich in Vitamin C and helps in improving fertility. Pineapples also contain bromelain, a natural enzyme that encourages your immune system to move away from an inflammatory state. Inflammatory foods are harmful to fertility.

How to have them?

Pineapples are the favourite fruit of especially those who have a sweet tooth. You can eat pineapple in whichever way you want but just make sure it is fresh!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.