Know The Health Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet Other Than Weight Loss

The Mediterranean diet has gained a lot of attention in the past year. It has been ranked as one of the best diets of 2020. This is not just a diet but a healthy eating pattern that can offer multiple health benefits. There is no certain diet plan for the Mediterranean diet. It focuses on the consumption of whole foods mainly fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans, olive oil, herbs and whole grains. Healthy fats and some amount of dairy is also a part of this diet plan. Added sugar, refined grains, highly processed grain and refined oils are avoided when following this diet. This diet offers a variety of nutrients.

Mediterranean diet: Weight loss and other benefits

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra tells in one of her Instagram posts, "The Mediterranean diet is a very traditional eating concept (not diet) that focuses on eating healthy carbs in the form of unprocessed, organic whole grain, fruits and vegetables. This diet is helpful for those who want to strengthen their cardiovascular health. It can help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels too."

What to eat-

"It is an eating concept that focuses on foods groups. We need to focus on eating seasonal foods with two serving of fruits and 4-5 servings of seasonal vegetables. Indian alternates may include peanut oil, mustard oil, cow ghee, chakki fresh aata, dalia, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and seasonal and local veggies," Batra shares in her IGTV.

Health benefits of Mediterranean diet:

The Mediterranean diet helps in weight loss as it controls the consumption of high-calorie processed foods and sugar. Ensuring the consumption of enough fruits and vegetables also help ensure optimum nutrient intake.

Boosts heart health

As mentioned earlier, this diet can help you boost heart health. It helps in controlling various risk factors for heart disease including bad cholesterol levels and high blood pressure.

Help reduce type-2 diabetes risk

According to studies, following a Mediterranean diet can help in controlling your diabetes risk as well as regulating blood sugars. If you are a diabetic, you can seek help from an expert to know how to follow Mediterranean diet to control blood sugars.

Prevents diseases

Mediterranean diet helps reduce inflammation and offers a good amount of antioxidants which can help your body fight against free radicals. This further helps in controlling the overall risk of chronic diseases.

Initially, it can be hard to avoid processed ingredients and sugary treats. To ensure a well-balanced diet you can talk to your expert to help you plan better.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-Based nutritionist and author)

