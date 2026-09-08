Kerala is facing a double blow of scorching heat and an escalating power crisis, with temperatures expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal for another day and electricity restrictions likely to continue in several areas. The state recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department has warned that the hot conditions will persist on Tuesday. Relief is likely from Wednesday, with some parts of the state expected to receive rain.

The surge in temperatures has triggered a sharp rise in electricity consumption, with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) estimating that demand has jumped by as much as 800 MW.

With adequate power unavailable from outside the state during peak hours, the KSEB imposed restrictions of up to an hour in several areas on Monday.

The situation could worsen if the demand pattern remains unchanged on Tuesday.

The KSEB said the absence of short-term power contracts and high prices in the real-time electricity market were making additional procurement difficult.

Although the board had floated tenders to procure power for September, no company came forward to supply electricity during peak hours, leaving the board with limited options to meet the sudden spike in demand.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued a series of precautionary measures as the intense heat raises the risk of sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration.

The authorities have advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun, particularly during the hottest hours, drink plenty of water, and remain vigilant against symptoms associated with excessive heat.

The heat warning is in force from September 7 to 9, with the Meteorological Department cautioning that temperatures could remain significantly above normal across the state.

With electricity consumption rising sharply as households and establishments depend increasingly on cooling appliances, the weather conditions are now adding further pressure to an already strained power supply system.

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