With communicable diseases continuing to spread across Kerala, the state government has stepped up its response by constituting a high-power committee of health experts to strengthen disease surveillance and containment measures, Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the committee would assess the prevailing disease situation and submit recommendations on disease control, medicine availability, and stock management.

The minister stressed that the rise in infectious diseases was not due to any individual lapse and pointed out that expanded testing had led to greater detection of cases.

The committee will function under the chairmanship of public health expert Dr S.S. Lal, with Principal Secretary, Health, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph serving as coordinator.

Lal has served at the WHO in the past. In the 2021 assembly polls, he contested as a Congress candidate from the Kazhakootam assembly constituency but lost.

The committee would also include senior professionals from the Indian Medical Association and experts from other sectors for effective coordination.

In addition, district-level action committees have been formed to coordinate preventive measures and public health interventions.

The minister said special monitoring would also be undertaken in areas vulnerable to diseases such as Nipah.

He added that adequate stocks of medicines were available across the state and that directions had been issued to close unhygienic food establishments and intensify inspections of packaged drinking water and mineral water units.

The government also attributed delays in pre-monsoon sanitation and cleaning drives to the election period, which affected the timely implementation of preventive measures in several areas.

Meanwhile, disease surveillance data indicate a worrying rise in Shigella infections.

From January to the middle of this month, Kerala has reported 146 Shigella cases, including 70 cases this month alone.

Five deaths linked to the infection have been recorded so far in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts.

Kozhikode continues to report the highest number of infections in the state.

According to the minister, the district has recorded 74 cases, including 22 cases reported this month.

Fresh cases have also emerged elsewhere.

With the onset of the monsoon and a rise in disease incidence, health authorities are urging the public to maintain hygiene, ensure safe drinking water and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)