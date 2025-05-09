Karan Johar Openly Speaks About Struggles With BDD: Tips To Deal With Body Dysmorphia

In a candid revelation, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently disclosed his ongoing battle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a mental health condition characterised by obsessive focus on perceived flaws in appearance. Speaking on the podcast “Figuring Out with Raj Shamani,” Karan Johar shared, “I do suffer from body dysmorphia. It's when you feel ashamed of your own body… I can't even look at myself in the mirror.” Despite achieving significant weight loss and improved health, Karan Johar emphasised that his internal struggles with body image persist, highlighting the complex nature of BDD.

Understanding Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)

Body Dysmorphic Disorder is a mental health condition where individuals obsess over perceived physical flaws, often unnoticeable to others. This preoccupation can lead to significant distress and impair daily functioning. According to the National Health Service (NHS), Body Dysmorphic Disorder can affect anyone but is most common in teenagers and young adults. Follow these tips to deal with Body Dysmorphia.

1. Seek Professional Help

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is an effective treatment for BDD, helping individuals challenge and change unhelpful thought patterns. In some cases, medication may also be prescribed. Karan Johar has acknowledged seeking therapy and medication to manage his condition, stating, “I've been to therapy for it… I even took medication after suffering from a panic attack.”

2. Limit Mirror Checking

Frequent mirror checking can reinforce negative thoughts. Setting specific times for grooming and avoiding unnecessary mirror use can help reduce anxiety associated with appearance.

3. Challenge Negative Thoughts

Identify and question negative beliefs about your appearance. Replace them with balanced, realistic thoughts. This cognitive restructuring is a core component of CBT.

4. Avoid Comparing Yourself to Others

Social comparisons can exacerbate Body Dysmorphic Disorder symptoms. Limit exposure to idealised images on social media and focus on your unique qualities.

5. Engage in Activities That Promote Self-Esteem

Participate in hobbies and activities that make you feel competent and valued. Building self-esteem can reduce the focus on appearance.

6. Educate Yourself and Others

Understanding BDD can empower you and those around you. Sharing accurate information helps reduce stigma and promotes empathy.

7. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques

Mindfulness, meditation, and relaxation exercises can help manage anxiety and improve overall well-being.

8. Build a Support Network

Connect with friends, family, or support groups who understand and support your journey. Johar's openness about his struggles serves as a reminder of the importance of support and understanding.

Karan Johar's candid discussion about his experience with Body Dysmorphic Disorder sheds light on a condition that often remains hidden due to stigma. His journey underscores the importance of seeking help and fostering self-acceptance. By implementing coping strategies and building supportive networks, individuals with Body Dysmorphic Disorder can work towards improved mental health and self-image.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.