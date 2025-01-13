Kanji: Nutritionist's Approved Fermented Drinks For Winter Wellness Needs

It is essential to maintain a strong immune system in winter. Reason? To fight viruses and bacteria causing infections. During this time, you are more susceptible to seasonal flu, cold symptoms and respiratory problems. Staying hydrated and following a balanced diet that includes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and dairy play pivotal roles in keeping illnesses at bay. Another beverage that you can incorporate into your diet is kanji — a traditional North Indian fermented drink. Not only it has a subtle tangy flavour, but kanji comes with a myriad of health benefits. Even nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has given a thumbs-up to the beverage.

In her latest Instagram entry, Rujuta Diwekar urges her followers to try kanji. “Move over kombucha, here comes the kanji” she captioned. The nutritionist added that this elixir alleviates gut problems, gives you shiny hair and prevents cold and cough.

Kanju can be prepared with beetroots or carrots, which are loaded with antioxidants. Previously, Rujuta Diweka shared the recipe of Kaali gajar (black carrot) ki kanji. She claims that the kanji is “good for the gut, good for your brain and for everything you care.”

“The original recipe uses Kali Gajar but we are making it with Beetroot since Kali Gajar is not easily available in Mumbai,” she said. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Recipe

Take 1.5 kg Kaali gajar. Wash, peel and cut in thin finger-sized portions. Take 2-litre water, add Kaali gajar and heat it very very briefly. Don't boil it. Once it cools down, add 2.5 tbsp pisi hui peeli rai (ground yellow mustard seeds), 1 tbsp Kashmiri mirch and 1 tbsp salt. Transfer to a cheeni mitti martaban (clay jar) and close the lid properly. Let the jar sit in the sun for 3-4 days. No need to take it in at night. Don't open or stir. Check the flavour after 3-4 days and add what's needed. Keep for another day in the sun.

Your kanji is ready by day 5. No need to refrigerate. Make smaller batches and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.