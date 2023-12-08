Here's Why You Should Have Kanji This Winter; Know Method To Prepare

Kanji can help boost gut health

You might have seen your grandmother patiently fermenting carrot and beetroot kanji during the winter season. For the unversed, Kanji is usually prepared with black carrots. If not available, many also use red carrots with beetroot. To prepare this drink, carrots and beetroot are fermented in the sun along with a few spices. Kanji is yummy yet beneficial to your health in several ways. Here, we've listed some reasons why you should not miss the goodness of kanji this winter.

Winter diet: Health benefits of kanji you must know

1. Boosts gut health

Kanji is a fermented drink. It means it is loaded with probiotics that can help maintain a healthy gut.

Healthy functioning of the gut is crucial for digestion as well as your overall health.

2. Improves digestion

Better gut health ensures better digestion.

Kanji is also rich in soluble fibre that can support digestion. Carrots and beetroot can also help prevent constipation.

3. Promotes healthy skin

Kanji is also rich in antioxidants and beta-carotene. Therefore, drinking kanji can keep your skin healthy and prevent it from dryness during winter.

4. Enhances the immune function

This drink is also loaded with vitamin C, which is known to improve immunity. Antioxidants also help fight against free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

How to make kanji:

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the method to prepare kanji on her Instagram page. Let's take a look at the steps:

Take 1.5 kg of black carrot and beetroot in total. Wash, peel and cut in thing finger size.

In a pan take 2 litres of water and add the carrots and beetroot to it. Heat it briefly for some time (do not boil).

Allow it to cool down fand then add 2.5 tablespoons of peeli rai (grounded), 1 tablespoon of Kashmiri chilli and 1 tablespoon of salt.

Transfer this to a clean ceramic pot and close the lid.

Keep it in sunlight for 3-4 days.

After 3-4 days check the flavours and let it sit in the sun for one more day.

By day 5 you will get a pungent taste. It means the kanji is ready.

Enjoy in small portions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.