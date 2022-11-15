Arthritis: From Garlic To Walnuts, 5 Foods That Can Help Ease Joint Inflammation And Pain

Arthritis is a condition which leads to pain and inflammation in joints

A lot of people deal with chronic pain in their knees, elbows and shoulders. In the majority of cases, the pain is caused by the most common type of arthritis, known as osteoarthritis. You may reach out to the prescribed medicines or over-the-counter to relieve that morning stiffness, inflammation, and pain in your joints. But, including a few food items in your diet may help you do away with the pain in a natural way. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, states 5 food items that may "ease inflammation" and even help in relieving some of the joint pain.

Arthritis: Add these 5 foods to your diet to ease joint inflammation and pain

1. Garlic

According to Lovneet Batra, garlic "contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines." Therefore, it can help fight inflammation and improve overall joint health.

2. Cherries

Cherries are a great source of antioxidants and anthocyanins. Both chemicals work in a similar way when it comes to reducing swelling in joints and muscles, as well as toning down inflammation.

3. Raw Turmeric

The health benefits of turmeric are quite known. Common in Indian cuisine, it is a brilliant yellow spice, rich in a chemical called curcumin. "Research has shown that curcumin may reduce inflammation in the body," the nutritionist says.

4. Ginger

There is no denying the fact that ginger is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. From curries to broth and tea, ginger invades so many of our preparations. We are, fortunately, no strangers to its nutritive profile. And, when it comes to joint pains, ginger takes the centre stage. Lovneet Batra says, "Ginger and its components block the production of substances that promote inflammation in the body."

5. Walnuts

Walnuts are nutrient-dense dry fruits - it is pretty much an understatement. Walnuts are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to decrease pain. They are loaded with compounds like healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals that may help reduce the inflammation associated with joint disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.