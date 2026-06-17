From around 84 functional Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 2014, the network has grown to more than 19,200 Kendras across the country in 2026, making quality generic medicines accessible at affordable prices to millions of citizens, the government said on Wednesday.

India's pharmaceutical landscape has witnessed a remarkable growth and transformation in the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is one of the Department of Pharmaceuticals' most impactful achievements.

The scheme has expanded significantly in remote regions, including the eight North Eastern states where the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) increased from just one in 2014 to 417 in 2026.

Several states have recorded steady expansion under the scheme. Uttar Pradesh leads the country with 4,042 JAKs, followed by Kerala (1,791), Karnataka (1,665), Tamil Nadu (1,591), Bihar (1,183), West Bengal (937), Gujarat (918), Odisha (852), Rajasthan (718) and Maharashtra (741), informed the ministry

The national capital New Delhi has witnessed growth from 4 Kendras in 2014 to 645 Kendras in 2026, Jammu & Kashmir from 6 to 358 Kendras, Himachal Pradesh from 8 to 76, Punjab from 20 to 556 and Tripura from 1 to 33.

By ensuring access to quality generic medicines at substantially lower prices, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has helped citizens save more than Rs 40,000 crore on their healthcare expenses.

To strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence, the government launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices in 2020-21.

The PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals has attracted cumulative investments of Rs 42,694.89 crore and generated cumulative sales of Rs 3,43,215.27 crore, while creating employment for over 1.13 lakh persons.

Similarly, the PLI Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices has attracted investments worth Rs 1,136.23 crore and generated cumulative sales of Rs 29,402.93 crore.

The scheme has created employment for 6,822 persons and accelerated the domestic manufacturing of critical medical devices, contributing to self-reliance in the MedTech sector.

To boost domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and reduce import dependence, under the Bulk Drug Parks Scheme, three Bulk Drug Parks are being set up in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Under the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Device Parks launched on 21 July 2020, Medical Device Parks are being set up in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

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