IVF: 5 Things To Consider Before Opting For It To Get Pregnant

Pregnancy: In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a procedure that people experience difficulty in conceiving take up. IVF involves combining eggs and sperm outside the body in a laboratory. Once the embryo or embryos form, they are placed in the uterus. IVF can help you get pregnant in case you have been diagnosed with endometriosis, low sperm count, poor egg quality, unexplained fertility problem, genetic disease of mother of father, problems with fallopian tubes, problems with ovulation and inability of sperm to penetrate or survive in cervical mucus.

IVF: Things to consider before going ahead with it

Infertility or being unable to conceive despite trying to hard can be a traumatic and stressful experience. Nonetheless, before you take up an expensive treatment like IVF, it is important to be well-informed.

1. Do proper research about it

Before you decide to go ahead with IVF, understand the treatment process and what is involved in each process. You need to be prepared for the emotional and physical changes associated with IVF, and that it may not be successful (even though it has a good success rate). IVF is a painful procedure. But the final outcome of pregnancy makes the pain and effort worthwhile.

2. Consider a good timing

When it comes to IVF, timing is everything. As mentioned above, IVF can be physically and emotionally stressful. It is recommended that women should avoid taking up IVF when they are going through any other life change like a career change, or highly stressful situations. If possible, share about your plan for taking up IVF with your boss. This may help in minimising any existing work stress and also help you accommodate for multiple clinic visits.

3. A strong support system can be helpful

Having the support of your partner, friends and family makes it easier for the trying parents to pass through the physical and emotional challenges involved with IVF.

4. Take care of your health and make sure you are healthy

An essential prerequisite to a successful IVF and pregnancy is good health and fitness. Your nutrition needs to be optimum, you need to exercise regularly, too much stress, smoking and alcohol need to be off the table, you need to sleep well and eat a healthy and balanced diet. Studies have shown that healthy women have highest chance of successful IVF.

5. It is good to have a positive outlook, but know that IVF may not always be successful

Pregnancy and conceiving becomes more difficult than usual after the age of 30. Success rates of pregnancy, IVF and other assistive reproductive technologies are highest in women under the age of 35. Chances of a successful IVF decline significantly after this age. General health, lifestyle and weight are other factors that determine the likelihood of successful IVF.

