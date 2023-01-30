Is A2 Better Than A1 Cow Milk? Let's Know From The Experts

Milk should be an essential part of your diet

The rapid increase in lifestyle diseases over the past few years has motivated many to make healthier choices on a daily basis. Adding calcium-rich foods to the diet is one of them. Milk is one of the best sources of calcium and is a compulsory part of an Indian diet. In recent days, a debate on the best form of milk is going on. There are broadly two types: A1 and A2 cow milk. The benefits of these two types have been widely discussed for quite some time now. To help you choose the best one, we spoke to a few experts to understand which one is better than the other. Let's take a look at the difference.

A1 Vs A2 milk: Choose the best one

A1, obtained from Western-origin cows, is usually the most commonly consumed milk. On the other hand, A2 is obtained from Indian-origin cows like Gir, Sahiwal and more.

The chemical composition of these two forms is different which depends on the breed of the cow.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra spoke to DoctorNDTV and said, "Casein is a milk protein that makes up to 80% of the protein present in milk. Now, A1 milk contains A1 beta-casein, but A2 milk contains A2 beta-casein. Studies indicate that A1 beta-casein is inflammatory and can increase the risk of diseases like Type-1 diabetes and heart disease. Beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7) is the inflammatory agent released on digestion of A1 milk."

Several small scale studies have also highlighted that A2 milk causes less digestive discomfort as compared to A1. However, the amount of lactose in A1 and A2 milk is the same. But some people experience less bloating after consuming A2 milk than A1.

Therefore, currently, A2 milk is considered a healthier choice than regular A1 milk. In terms of availability, A1 milk is more easily available than A2. Many brands have also glamorised A2 milk and are selling it at a higher price.

On the other hand, Megha Jaina, Clinical Nutritionist and Diet Expert, BLK-MAX Hospital, New Delhi suggests that one can drink any milk available easily to ensure good intake of protein, vitamin D and calcium. She focuses on consumption of milk on regular basis and not avoiding milk due to any latest fad. She added that one should drink any milk that suits them every day, unless you are lactose intolerance. In case of lactose intolerance, you can go for plant-based milk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.