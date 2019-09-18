Iron Deficiency: Alarming Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For; Here Are The Best Food Sources Of Iron

Iron deficiency can make you feel tired all the time

Iron is one of the most essential nutrients which is usually present in red blood cells. Iron helps in building immunity, boosts hemoglobin level, prevents anemia and contributes to the overall functioning of the human body. Insufficient intake of iron can lead to iron deficiency. Iron deficiency leads to low levels of red blood cells and hemoglobin. Iron deficiency can show some side effects which can be detected easily. Iron deficiency can affect various body functions. It is a condition which should not be ignored. To avoid disturbances in many basic functions of body and severe anemia, you need to understand the need to consume enough iron. Here are the symptoms of iron deficiency which you must know.

Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency

1. Hair fall

Enough iron is necessary for your hair health. Iron deficiency can lead to hair fall and make your hair dry. Your hair follicles do not receive enough oxygen which affects the quality of hair and leads to hair fall. Adding enough iron to your diet can help you control the hair fall. Not just hair, iron deficiency can affect your skin as well.

Iron deficiency can affect your hair and skin health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Restless legs

Restless legs syndrome is a condition which you are unable to keep your legs still when at rest. You constantly feel like moving your legs. It is a very unpleasant sensation which you might feel usually while sleeping. Iron deficiency is a common reason behind this syndrome.

3. Shortness of breath

Iron deficiency causes low levels of hemoglobin which is responsible for carrying oxygen in the body. Low level of iron reduces the flow of oxygen which leads to shortness of breath and creates difficulty in different functions.

4. Headache and dizziness

Iron deficiency can cause frequent headaches along with dizziness. When your different body parts including the brain do not receive enough oxygen it leads to pressure on the blood vessels causing headache. Improper flow of red blood cells causes dizziness as well.

Improper flow of oxygen can lead to headache

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Pale skin

Hemoglobin deficiency also affects the colour of your skin. The skin loses its health and colour. It is visible in different parts of the body. Food sources of iron can boost its level and give support to your skin.

Food sources of iron

Enough consumption of foods which are rich in iron can help you prevent iron deficiency. But if you notice such symptoms you can get yourself tested for iron deficiency and the doctor may add iron supplements to your diet. Some of the best food sources of iron include- leafy greens especially spinach, legumes, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, tofu, broccoli, nuts and seeds.

