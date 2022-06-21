International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Poses To Correct Your Irregular Menstrual Cycle

International Yoga Day 2022: Sarvangasana may help with irregular periods

As we celebrate International Yoga Day on the 21st of June every year, we take this time to discuss the many benefits of yoga. Yoga has been proven beneficial for almost all aspects of our health.

Yoga may also health with difficulties surrounding menstrual cycles. Be it cramps, bloating, or irregular periods, yoga may be a great solution. In this article, we discuss various yoga positions that can help with irregular periods.

Irregular periods can be caused due to many reasons such as stress, PCOS, thyroid, and so on. However, one's lifestyle can significantly better this irregularity. Besides your diet, lifestyle and medication, try incorporating these yoga asanas to improve your menstrual cycle.

Yoga asanas to improve irregular periods:

1. Downward pose

This is a very helpful position if you experience irregular periods. This is how you can perform downward-pose:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Tadasana

Tadasana is a great way to correct irregular periods and it also elevates mood. Here's how to perform this yoga pose:

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

3. Sarvangasana

This pose may be a little difficult for beginners but it can be modified to one's convenience. Here's how you can perform Sarvangasana:

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

4. Shavasana

Shavasana is a very easy yoga pose and can be performed by all age groups. This pose is also known as the ‘corpse pose'. Here's how you can perform Shavasana:

Lie down on the ground facing the ceiling

Place your arms on the sides, palms facing upwards

Close your eyes

At this point, you can practice slow breathing

Hold for a few minutes

Incorporating these easy yoga asanas may pose helpful in managing irregular menstrual cycles. These yoga asanas along with lifestyle changes and necessary medication can help regulate your periods. Irregular periods in most cases may be unhealthy for you and it is advised to keep a record of your cycles to notice early signs of disorders.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.