International Yoga Day 2022: Beginner's Guide To Yoga For Better Mental Health

International Yoga Day 2022: Pranayamas can be performed by beginners

This International Yoga Day the theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity'. This day we celebrate yoga and take this day to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga. Yoga originated in India and is globally recognised for its many benefits.

Yoga is known for its benefits on our bodies as well as our minds. As a beginner, yoga may seem extensive and difficult. However, yoga is a great workout regime for all age groups due to its modifiability. Yoga can be altered to one's convenience and capabilities.

As discussed in the beginning, yoga improves physical as well as mental health. If you are a beginner or wish to try yoga to promote better mental health, here's everything you need to know.

How does yoga improve mental health?

Yoga provides various benefits to the body and mind. Here are common ways through which yoga improves our mental health.

1. Reduces stress & anxiety

Practicing yoga asanas and pranayamas has been proven to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Yoga is a slow-paced calming regime that soothes the mind. It also promotes the production of happy hormones which aid in reducing stress.

2. Elevates overall mood

As discussed above, practicing yoga has been proven to aid the production of happy hormones in the body. This helps elevate one's mood and reduces uncomfortable feelings.

3. Relaxes the mind

Yoga is a relaxing workout regime. It helps calm the mind as well the mind. Through movement in the body, breathing, and meditation, you can use yoga to provide relaxation yourself.

4. Aids mindfulness

Mindfulness refers to an elevated consciousness. This state of mind helps improve your relationship with self, others, and nature.

5. Improves overall health

Getting sick regularly or suffering from a chronic or prolonged disease can also poorly impact your mental health. Yoga has been proven to improve the immune system, respiratory functions, digestive system, lung capacity, brain functioning, heart health, and various other factors that influence our health.

6. Improves relationships with others

Reduction in stress and anxiety along with elevation in mood improves your relationship with others. Mindfulness also makes you more conscious of your actions and behaviours towards your environment.

How can I incorporate yoga to improve mental health?

Yoga just like any other workout routine can be performed at one's convenience. Yoga is extremely modifiable which makes transitioning smooth for beginners or people who don't exercise regularly.

Instead of trying yoga poses, you can also try Pranayamas. Pranayama is a branch of the yoga regime that includes breathing exercises. These exercises can be performed by almost anyone and are very easy to follow, especially for beginners.

Some of the Pranayamas ideal for beginners are:

Sahita Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama

Dirga Pranayama

Kumbhaka

Kapalabhati

Nadi Shodhana

Along with these breathing techniques, you can also incorporate some beginner-level yoga positions into your routine. These asanas (poses) are easy and aid improvement in overall health.

Some easy beginner-level yoga asanas are:

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Phalakasana

Bhujangasana

Chakravakasana

Baddha Koṇāsana

Balasana

You can incorporate a combination of these breathing exercises and yoga poses if you wish to improve your mental health. However, there are various factors that influence one's mental health. Eating well, avoiding unhealthy habits, sleeping well and various other factors can improve your mental health. If you are suffering from a prolonged disorder, we encourage you to speak to a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.