International Day Of Yoga 2024: 7 Yoga Poses For A Healthy Heart

International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21

International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year. Yoga Day celebrates the ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga. This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Self and Society." From maintaining a healthy weight to better mental health, yoga can boost your overall health in more ways than one. A sharp rise in incidents of heart disease has been observed over the past few years. Yoga can be used as an effective tool to boost heart health and control the risk of heart disease. As International Day of Yoga is almost here, here are some yoga poses that are beneficial to your heart.

International Day of Yoga 2024: Yoga poses for a healthy heart

1. Cobra pose

Cobra pose, also known as bhujangasana is good for your heart, lungs and digestion. Performing this yoga pose can help reduce back pain, improve circulation and reduce stress. Cobra pose is also good for your adrenal and thyroid glands.

The cobra pose is beneficial for your spine health

2. Bow pose

Dhanurasana or bow pose helps strengthen back and abdominal muscles. It can offer some amazing health benefits including better digestion, improved posture, increased lung capacity, strong spine muscles and much more.

3. Mountain pose

Mountain pose or tadasana can help with weight management, stress relief, improved breathing patterns and better flexibility. Tadasana also improves circulation and tones core muscles.

Mountain pose can help you strengthen your legs

4. Triangle pose

Trikonsana is a simple yoga pose that can offer some amazing health benefits. It will help you boost heart health as well as improve digestion and strengthen legs, hips, back, shoulder and chest.

The triangle pose also improves immunity, enhances balance, reduces stress and anxiety and promotes better concentration and focus.

5. Bridge pose

Bridge Pose or Setu Bandhasana can help control blood pressure and improve overall heart health. It is also beneficial for those with thyroid-related problems.

Bridge pose is also good for your mental health.

International Yoga Day: Bridge pose helps in inducing relaxation in the body

6. Corpse pose

Although it looks easy, corpse pose is one of the hardest yoga asanas as you are supposed to relax both physically and mentally while performing this.

Corpse pose reduces stress, decreases heart rate and reduces blood pressure.

7. Seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana massages the internal organs, relieves digestive issues, stretches your lower back and tones your shoulder. Seated forward bend is also good for your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.