International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Theme, Significance And Everything About Drug Abuse And Addiction

Addictive drugs like cocaine and heroin flood your brain with dopamine

Highlights Drug addiction can land you in financial crisis It can destroy your relationship with family and friends It can severely harm your brain, memory and decision making

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26. The theme this year is "health for justice, justice for health". This theme underlines the importance of a holistic approach that involves criminal justice, health, social service institutions and human rights. On June 26 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe International Day against Drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation for achieving the goal of a society free of drug abuse. On this day, various organisations, communities and individuals come together for raising awareness about the major problem that illicit drugs cause in the society.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug trafficking theme and significance

The theme for this day highlights that justice and health go hand in hand when it comes to addressing drug problems. In order to get effective responses to the drug problem across the world, it is important to acquire accountable and inclusive institutions of criminal justice, health and social services. All of these need to come together to provide effective solutions for achieving drug control conventions, human rights obligations and sustainable development goals.

Also read: Quitting Junk Food Can Cause Withdrawal Symptoms Like Drug Addiction: Study

On this day, individuals and non-profit organisations in the private sector are asked to get involved in social media campaigns that raise awareness about the drug problem.

Drug abuse and addiction: what you should know

Drug abuse occurs when you use legal or illegal substance in a way that they aren't meant to be used. You might be taken much more than a regular dose of pills that a prescribed to you. Or worse, you are overusing pills that aren't even prescribed to you. Drug abuse is done when you start feeling good doing it, or at ease, or you want to avoid reality. Unless you are addicted, you are able to take control on these unhealthy habits or get rid of them altogether.

A person who is addicted to drugs can't put a stop to drug abuse

Photo Credit: iStock

Drug addictions poses various health risks. It doesn't make you stop drug abuse despite financial crisis, despite spoiling your relationship with loved ones.

Also read: Aerobic Workouts May Help You Kick Addictions: 6 Health Benefits Of Aerobic Workouts

It affects your brain in a way that it makes you want to repeat experiences that make you feel good. It is this feeling that motivates you to do them again and again. Addictive drugs like cocaine, heroin and other illicit ones flood your brain with dopamine. Dopamine is a drug that triggers intense feeling of pleasure. This sense of pleasure makes other things less pleasurable, including food, hanging out with friends and family, etc.

Over time, drug abuse can negatively harm your memory, decision making, judgement and the ability to learn.

Drug abuse can negatively harm your memory, decision making, judgement and the ability to learn

Photo Credit: iStock

On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, let's pledge to raise more awareness about drug addiction and drug abuse, and say 'No' to drugs now and forever.

Also read: Celeb Dermatologist Kiran Lohia Tells Us How Smartphone Addiction Can Harm Our Skin Too

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.