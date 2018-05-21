Intermittent Fasting May Up Diabetes Risk: 5 Health Risks Of Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is a diet fad which involves fasting for prolonged hours

Intermittent fasting has been a popular weight loss fad. However, a new study suggests that it might be putting you at a higher risk of diabetes. Researchers found that fasting every other day for weight loss can adversely impact the action of blood-sugar regulating hormone known as insulin. The results suggested that fasting diet fads could be linked to long-term health issues. Therefore, these diet plans should be reviewed properly before starting the weight loss plan. Type 2 diabetes mainly takes place due to obesity and a sedentary lifestyle and ironically intermittent fasting is responsible for this condition despite the fact that it induces weight loss. The study explained this phenomenon by saying that despite inducing weight loss, the intermittent diet can damage the pancreas and normal functioning of insulin in the body.Also read: How Much Weight Can I Lose With Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a diet fad which involves fasting for prolonged hours, say 8-10 hours, on specific days of the week. Rest of the days is marked by regular eating patterns. Intermittent has been one of the most popular diet fads in the past year and helps people lose oodles of weight in limited period of time. However, this plan might have some adverse effects in terms of health.

Here are 5 health risks of intermittent fasting on your overall health.

1. Eating disorders

One of the most extreme effects of intermittent fasting is the risk of developing eating disorders. When you skip one or two whole meals in a row, you are more likely to binge in the third one. The binge-and-purge mentality can force you to develop bulimia or other eating disorders. For a person with emotional or psychological eating disorders, intermittent fasting could be absolutely convenient.

2. You may develop chronic elevated cortisol problems

Cortisol or the stress hormones are the dark lord of metabolism. Elevated cortisol levels are an important effect of intermittent fasting. From an evolutionary point-of-view, this was a win perspective because it induced the body to release fat as energy. However, in the long term, this showed negative effects, especially in women. It resulted in an undesired effect of storing fat and breaking down muscle in women.

3. Unhealthy obsession with food

Intermittent fasting can slowly make you obsessed with food. It will be the only think you look forward to and think about. While you are fasting, you plan what you are going to eat next. Or in some cases, you break the fast and think that you will fast later. When you are starving, all that you can think and care about is food and other priorities take a backseat.

4. You may rely too much on coffee

In most cases, intermittent fasting allows caffeine. This stimulant can keep you going for hours without feeling the need to eat. So while you are fasting, you may find an excuse to drink more coffee thinking that it will help you stay without food for a longer period of time. Over time, coffee can make you an insomniac which takes a negative toll on your metabolism. Also, coffee releases cortisol in the body. Cortisol can increase blood sugar levels and make you more prone to insulin resistance.



5. Food intolerance risk and inflammation

Fasting can leave you craving for more food, perhaps a pizza or a boxful of donuts. However, these 'break the fast' meals can be loaded with dairy, soy, gluten or other reactive foods. This results in a leaky gut situation and paves the way for food intolerances and inflammation.



