The postponement of the India‑Africa Forum Summit IV -- originally scheduled for 28–31 May here -- over “emerging public health situation" from Bundibugyo Ebola outbreaks underscored India's emerging role as a rapid vaccine manufacturer for Africa, a new report has said. The postponement of the event spotlighted "India's decisive role in fast-tracking the critical production of a vaccine via the Serum Institute of India (SII), positioning New Delhi as an indispensable partner which has made urgent and swift interventions", the report from South Africa-based IOL said.

Bundibugyo Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda caused worries about the safety and full participation of African leaders and delegations.

Partnering with CEPI, Oxford and African stakeholders, the Serum Institute of India's intervention mirrors India's responsible Covid-19 interventions. SII emerged as the world's vaccine powerhouse, delivering billions of doses affordably for the Global South, including African nations, often at cost or low margins.

Serum Institute of India is leveraging ChAdOx1 technology to produce a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, with reports suggesting clinical‑grade doses could be ready for trials within two to three months.

“This swift intervention positions India as a reliable big brother to Africa, prioritising affordable access for affected nations while working closely with African counterparts on trial preparedness and distribution planning,” the report noted.

The African Union (AU) collaborates for the health intervention through the Africa Centres for Disease Control, declaring a Public Health Emergency and pushing for vaccines by year's end.

However, core R&D and manufacturing for this candidate vaccine come from other countries.

The report noted that India's support to African nations extends beyond vaccines, with 1,000 metric tons donated to Burkina Faso and aid to Malawi and Mozambique.

“Partnerships with India, CEPI, Oxford, and others are vital bridges, but true self-reliance demands sustained investment in local biotech, technology transfer, and unified regulatory frameworks,” the media house noted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)