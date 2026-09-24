The 11th Ayurveda Day was celebrated across India and abroad on Wednesday, with the main national event held in Nagpur focusing on evidence-based research, innovation, preventive healthcare and Ayurveda's role in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

The celebrations, held under the theme "Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow", saw the launch of the first-ever report on the Ayush services sector, Ayush Vision 2030, safety dossiers on medicinal plants, Standard Treatment Guidelines on skin disorders and the CCRAS-AGNI assessment scale web portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, which was read out at the event, said Ayurveda's journey from tradition to knowledge, evidence and innovation would contribute to securing the health and wellbeing of future generations.

He also highlighted the growing international outreach of Ayurveda and noted that the Ayush Visa facility enables foreign nationals to seek treatment under Ayush systems in India.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, who virtually inaugurated the event, said healthy lifestyle and preventive healthcare should become a people's movement.

Jadhav said, stressing that Ayurveda places emphasis on preserving health as well as treating disease.

The event was attended by Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, who underlined the importance of knowledge, evidence and innovation in shaping the future of Ayurveda, along with CCRAS Director General Prof Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya and other senior officials.

The Ayush Services Sector report, prepared by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), provides an assessment of the sector, while the Ayush Vision 2030 report outlines a roadmap for the growth and global expansion of traditional medicine, according to the Ministry of Ayush.

The safety dossiers launched at the event cover Gokshura (Tribulus terrestris) and Chandrasura (Lepidium sativum), while the Standard Treatment Guidelines focus on skin disorders.

Two scientific sessions were also organised, focusing on Ayurveda's role in future healthcare and the roadmap towards 2047, as well as the need for integrated therapies to address the burden of non-communicable diseases.

The national celebration in Nagpur brought together Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, scientists, academics and representatives of Ayush institutions, with discussions centred on evidence, research, innovation, quality and community wellbeing.

A National Medicinal Plants Exhibition was also organised at the venue, showcasing initiatives and products of institutions under the Ministry of Ayush.

Ayurveda Day was also marked through activities in countries outside India. Ahead of the main celebration, the ministry had reported more than 9,700 activities across 30 states and Union territories, with participation also recorded from 10 countries and territories.

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