Try These 7 Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity This Winter Season

Infections, skin allergies, and other issues like indigestion, colds, the flu, viral fever, etc. are all possible throughout the winter season. As a result, maintaining good health throughout the winter by eating well becomes crucial. During the chilly, dry winter, one's immune system is also impacted, so extra caution is needed with attentive food, exercise, and water.
A person with a weakened immune system is more prone to a variety of digestive issues and illnesses brought on by the cold winter months. Wintertime is a frequent time for viral illnesses, but the body is protected by a robust immune system. However, yoga has been proven to improve our immunity levels. Continue reading as we share some easy-to-do yoga poses that have been shown to improve our immunity.
Here are 7 yoga asanas to boost your immunity for the winter:
1. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
2. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
3. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
4. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
Also Read: Best Ways To Incorporate Immunity-Boosting Foods In Your Diet
5. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
6. Setubandhasana
- Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides
- Slowing lift your hips off the ground
- At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet
- Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times
7. Shavasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
Add these yoga asanas to your routine to boost your immunity and lower the risk of a number of illnesses.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.