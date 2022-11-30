Try These 7 Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity This Winter Season

Yoga: Paschimottanasana can help boost immunity

Infections, skin allergies, and other issues like indigestion, colds, the flu, viral fever, etc. are all possible throughout the winter season. As a result, maintaining good health throughout the winter by eating well becomes crucial. During the chilly, dry winter, one's immune system is also impacted, so extra caution is needed with attentive food, exercise, and water.

A person with a weakened immune system is more prone to a variety of digestive issues and illnesses brought on by the cold winter months. Wintertime is a frequent time for viral illnesses, but the body is protected by a robust immune system. However, yoga has been proven to improve our immunity levels. Continue reading as we share some easy-to-do yoga poses that have been shown to improve our immunity.

Here are 7 yoga asanas to boost your immunity for the winter:

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Viparita Karani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

3. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

6. Setubandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

7. Shavasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

Add these yoga asanas to your routine to boost your immunity and lower the risk of a number of illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.