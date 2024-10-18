If You Doing Things After Eating A Meal, You Must Stop Right Away

Contrary to popular belief, having tea or coffee after a mealis harmful toyour body

To ensure good health, one must be disciplined about meal schedules and eating behaviours. Knowing what and how much to eat is essential for maintaining proper digestion, as digestive issues can lead to various health problems. To reach your nutritional objectives, it is also important to understand the dos and don'ts to follow after meals. If you are still confused, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to help. She has shared a video on Instagram explaining what to do and avoid after eating. She emphasises that activities like sleeping, bathing and eating fruits immediately after a meal are not healthy for the body. Additionally, feeling guilty for overeating and sitting for prolonged periods can have adverse effects on your health.

Contrary to popular belief, having tea or coffee after a meal is also harmful to your body. Pooja advises that smoking should be avoided after eating as well. Instead, she recommends getting up, stretching a little, and taking a short stroll (about 10 minutes). “You could also have some herbal tea 15-30 min after the meal, as they aid digestion,” says Pooja Malhotra.

Pooja Malhotra frequently shares health tips with her Instagram family. Not too long ago, she posted a fast-friendly recipe for non-fried paneer pakoda. Perfect for satisfying cravings, Pooja mentions that this dish will keep your energy levels up throughout the festival. She claims that the delicacy can be enjoyed "for breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

Recipe – To make the batter, mix buckwheat flour and singhara flour with some green chillies and fresh coriander leaves. Then, add water and salt to whip up a thick batter. For the next step, boil a potato and mash it with green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, jeera powder and amchoor powder. Cut the cottage cheese into thin square slices and evenly spread the potato mixture on one slice. Grease a pan with oil and dip the double paneer slices in the flour batter. Cook on low flame until golden brown on all sides. Enjoy it with a chutney of your choice. Click here to read the full story.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.