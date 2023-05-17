Hypertension, The Silent Killer: Know Your Numbers Before It's Too Late

Hypertension, when left uncontrolled can cause severe damage to your heart

Blood pressure-related issues have become more common than ever. Everyone knows at least one person who has been taking BP medication on a daily basis. Most of these are struggling with high blood pressure while others note that the readings are too low. High blood pressure in particular is more commonly reported by most patients. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure affects the arteries.

When your blood pressure reading is 130/80 mm Hg or higher, it is characterized as hypertension.

According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is a major cause of premature deaths worldwide. Around 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension. And an estimated 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

Hypertension, when left uncontrolled can cause severe damage to your heart. It can increase your risk of a stroke and has the potential to damage your kidneys.

Despite all these factors and alarming consequences-

- Hypertension still remains a major health concern

- More and more people are reporting this condition each day

- Many have this condition and are unaware of the same

- Not many take effective steps to control it on time

- Many avoid taking medical assistance for the same unless they experience any severe symptom

But why so? On World Hypertension Day 2023, we spoke to several experts to find the answer and to understand this condition in depth. Let's dive into all the details.

Increased incidence of hypertension

From dependency on fast foods to maximum population indulging in low physical activities, several factors unknowingly affect your blood pressure and contribute to hypertension.

Dr. Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director and Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, Gurgaon lists a few factors that have made hypertension increasingly common in recent times.

Reasons contributing to the increasing prevalence of hypertension:

1. Unhealthy diet

Consumption of foods high in salt, saturated and trans fat and processed foods makes you prone to hypertension.

Salt is considered as the main culprit. When you consume too much salt, it leads to fluid retention in the body and increases your blood pressure.

Additionally, a lack of certain nutrients can also contribute to hypertension.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

Not moving enough significantly increases your blood pressure.

Physical inactivity also leads to weight gain which further affects your blood pressure.

3. Stress

The fast-paced lifestyle is the main contributor to stress. It is another commonly ignored health issue. Chronic stress can increase your risk of high blood pressure.

Uncontrolled stress can affect your mental as well as physical health

4. Obesity

Being overweight puts extra strain on the heart, leading to increased blood pressure.

Unhealthy body weight also disrupts your hormones, further contributing to hypertension.

5. Excessive alcohol consumption

Excess consumption of alcohol raises your blood pressure. Regular and heavy drinking can damage the arteries, leading to hypertension.

6. Smoking

As you know smoking is injurious to your overall. When you smoke or are exposed to second-hand smoke, your blood pressure increases temporarily.

Smoking also damages your blood vessels and puts you at a higher risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). This condition further increases your risk of hypertension.

Why is hypertension known as a silent killer?

Not everyone gets their blood pressure checked regularly. Many consider treatment after experiencing noticeable symptoms like pain in the chest, dizziness or difficulty in breathing. At this stage, the patient generally requires medical assistance and it becomes to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers with the help of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

This happens because hypertension does not represent any significant symptoms. Also, some people with hypertension may not experience symptoms at all or the symptoms are so mild that can be easily overlooked.

This is why many people with hypertension are not aware that they have this condition.

"Hypertension is known as a silent killer because an individual may not experience any symptom in spite of being hypertensive and by the time hypertension is diagnosed, the kidneys and heart have already suffered the consequences," Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

When your blood pressure is very high, you may experience the following symptoms:

Dizziness

Difficult breathing

Nausea

Blurred vision

Vomiting

Chest pain

Anxiety

Abnormal heart rhythm

Nosebleeds

If you are experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms, seek medical help immediately.

Pain in chest is a sign of severly high blood pressure

What happens if you ignore these symptoms or high blood pressure altogether?

Dr. Shukla explains, "If left untreated or poorly controlled, severely high blood pressure (hypertension) can lead to several serious health consequences such as heart diseases, stroke, kidney damage, rupture of blood vessels, hemorrhage, eye problems, aneurysm etc."

These potential consequences highlight the importance of managing hypertension effectively.

Now, let's know how to effectively fight hypertension

To understand effective ways that one should follow to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers we spoke Dr Rashi Tantia, HOD - Dietetics & Nutrition, Metro Hospital, Faridabad.

Tip to control blood pressure with diet and lifestyle changes

While medication can help manage high blood pressure, lifestyle changes can also play a significant role in controlling the condition. In particular, diet and exercise can be powerful tools in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Diet to lower blood pressure numbers

1. Reduce salt intake

A high salt intake is a significant cause of hypertension. To manintain healthy blood pressure numbers, limit your daily salt intake to no more than 5 gm.

2. Increase potassium intake

Potassium is a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure. Foods that are high in potassium, such as bananas, avocados, sweet potatoes and spinach can help lower blood pressure, naturally.

3. Choose whole grains

Whole grains are loaded with fiber and can help lower blood pressure. Foods such as brown rice, oatmeal and whole-wheat bread are high in fibre which should be a part of your diet.

4. Limit alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure. Limit alcohol intake as much as possible.

5. Avoid processed foods

Processed foods are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Instead, choose fresh, whole foods that are low in salt.

What else should you do?

Other than making dietary changes, it is crucial to maintain optimal levels of physical activity throughout the day. Also, maintaining your sleep cycle, managing stress and quitting smoking can help lower your blood pressure. If you are overweight, losing some extra kilos can also give better results.

Exercising daily help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers

Is it okay to consume medicines for blood pressure daily?

"It is always advised to consume medications as prescribed by your doctor. It is safe and necessary to take medication for blood pressure (hypertension) because if left untreated or medications not taken regularly and properly as advised by your doctor can result in sudden shoot up of BP and hence can cause severe health consequences," Dr. Shukla advises.

Prevention is better than cure

With this, it is also clear that preventing the development of hypertension in the first place is of utmost importance. Maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a well-balanced diet, exercising every day for at least 30 minutes, ensuring 8-10 hours of sleep and reducing overall stress should be a part of one's lifestyle.

The key prevention step

The crucial step that can help prevent hypertension as well as can assist in controlling hypertension is - checking your blood pressure numbers regularly.

Being aware of your numbers can help you take the necessary steps and help seek medical help on time.

Dr. Tayal explained, "BP monitoring is essential for people who are on regular medication. One should check blood pressure at least twice a week. For newly diagnosed people with hypertension, BP should be monitored twice a day, before meals for a duration of 2 weeks till the time BP stabilizes."

Don't drink any caffeinated beverage or smoke for at least 30 minutes before checking your blood pressure.

"During the measurement, sit in a chair with your feet on the floor and your arm supported so your elbow is at about heart level. Make sure the blood pressure cuff is snug but not too tight. The cuff should be against your bare skin, not over clothing," Dr Tayal said.

"A single reading above the normal value is not considered as hypertension. In such individuals, Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and office and home-based blood pressure (BP) monitoring are recommended. If an average of all blood pressure readings is above the recommended range, then medication may be initiated along with lifestyle changes," he added.

Hypertension or high blood pressure might not seem like a major health issue, initially. However, if left uncontrolled or poorly managed, it can lead to some irreversible damage to your vital organs.

