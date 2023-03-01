Hypertension: Superfoods That Will Help Reduce Your Blood Pressure

Certain foods can help you manage your blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is the most prevalent risk factor for heart disease that may be avoided. All patients with high blood pressure, including those using blood pressure-lowering medication, should follow a heart-healthy diet. Consuming foods rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium may be very beneficial. Read on as we share superfoods that will help manage your blood pressure.

Superfoods that will help reduce your blood pressure:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt may help people with hypertension lower their blood pressure, according to a recent study. This is a result of its high calcium, potassium, and magnesium content, all of which are known to help control blood pressure. For a nutritious breakfast or snack, look for natural and Greek yoghurts that are unsweetened. These yoghurts can be combined with fruits, seeds, and nuts.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are among the fatty fish that tilt the scales in favour of decreasing high blood pressure because to their richness of omega-3 fatty acids. Their heart-healthy fats may lower blood pressure levels by reducing inflammation and bad cholesterol, according to research. If you don't like fish, walnuts, flax seeds, and tofu are also good sources of these fatty acids.

3. Beetroot

These deep red vegetables are packed with nitrates, which aid in blood vessel relaxation and reduce blood pressure by improving blood flow. But these advantages extend beyond just beets and include beet juice and beet greens as well. Beets are therefore regarded as one of the finest superfoods for high blood pressure, from the root to the juice to the leaf. Consume your beets sliced in salads, in juices, or cook the greens in a stir-fry for a side dish.

4. Berries

Anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants, are abundant in strawberries and blueberries. Studies has connected anthocyanins to a drop in blood pressure in persons with hypertension. 2 Berries are delectable, which is more good news! You can add them to yoghurt, cereal, or oatmeal, or you can eat them as a tasty afternoon treat.

5. Dark chocolate

Because to its abundance in antioxidants and polyphenols, which research has shown can help lower high blood pressure, this bittersweet delicacy is another healthy meal for people with high blood pressure. As a tasty treat for adhering to a high blood pressure diet, just remember to select dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao and try to limit yourself to no more than two squares each day.

6. Leafy greens

High nitrate foods including cabbage, collard greens, spinach, kale, and other leafy greens have been reported to lower blood pressure. By changing up how you consume your greens, it's simpler to get your recommended daily intake. For instance, you may add fennel to soup, sauté spinach for a nice side dish, or bake a batch of kale chips.

7. Whole grains

Beta-glucan, a type of fibre found in oats and other whole grains, has been shown to reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Unsweetened oatmeal for breakfast, whole-grain bread for sandwiches at lunch, and seasoned quinoa as a side dish at night are all healthy choices.

Incorporate these foods to your diet if you suffer form hypertension.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.