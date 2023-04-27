Hypertension: Here's How Figs (Anjeer) Can Help Lower Blood Pressure Numbers

Figs are a good source of fibre, potassium and vitamin B6

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common issue faced by many these days. It is also known as a silent killer because it does not show any significant symptom. Other than medication, a healthy diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Some foods contain certain nutrients that can bring down your blood pressure naturally. In this article, let's discuss one such food item that can help you control your BP numbers.

Figs (anjeer) are loaded with several essential nutrients and can offer you several health benefits. Adding figs to your diet can also help control your blood pressure. Let's find out how.

Here's how figs can help control high blood pressure

Figs are a good source of potassium which helps lower blood pressure naturally. Therefore, people with high blood pressure are often advised to increase their potassium intake.

As you know consuming too much salt increases your blood pressure. Potassium restricts the ill effects of salt. It helps your body get rid of excess sodium.

Both dried and fresh figs contain a good amount of potassium which promotes your heart's health in several ways.

Other health benefits of figs

Figs can help you promote a healthy digestive system. The high fibre content of figs can help prevent constipation.

Figs can also promote your overall heart health. Figs not only control blood pressure but also help improve cholesterol levels.

How to add figs to your diet

Many usually consume dried figs as these are easily available. You can soak dried figs in water overnight and add them to smoothies, shakes and salad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.