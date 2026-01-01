Diabetes Expert Reveals How to Reset Your Body After Holiday Excess

'Tis the season for feasting, sugary treats, and indulgence at the end of the year, which often leads to dysfunctional digestion. The digestive system is delicate and requires care after being stressed by irregular, indulgent eating habits. As the new year begins, if your digestion feels sluggish, there are certain practical steps that can help you to reset your system. After weeks of festive food and drink, it's natural to feel sluggish, bloated, or low on energy. While the body has its own detox systems, such as the liver, kidneys, and digestive tract, you can support them with gentle, everyday habits. The following routine will help you reset after heavy festive meals and binge drinking, ' said Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Practical Steps To Reset Your Body After Holiday Excess

Dr Reddy shared the following list of practical steps that can help people rest their body after holiday excess:

1. Hydrate Well

Being properly hydrated throughout the day is key to helping the brain focus better, with clarity and attention. According to the International Journal of Academic Medicine, even mild dehydration has been associated with impaired memory, reduced alertness, and delayed response times. Dr Reddy, shared that water is the simplest way to help your body flush out toxins. He added the following tips to ensure proper hydration:

Alcohol and salty foods dehydrate the body, so rehydrating is essential.

This can be done through adding lemon to provide vitamin C, while herbal teas such as peppermint or chamomile can be a part of the daily routine, as they help in digestion.

The aim should be to consume eight glasses of water a day and include water-rich foods like cucumber or oranges.

While another study in the International Journal of Life Sciences, Biotechnology and Pharma Research suggests that hydration improves both cognitive and physical performance in young adults.

2. Choose Fibre-Rich Foods

As per a study in the Frontiers in Nutrition, which mentions that dietary fibre plays a role in reducing the development of chronic diseases. Dietary fibre can be found in plant-based foods and plays an essential role in overall human health. It is divided into two types, soluble and insoluble-both offering significant health benefits.

Research has shown that increasing fibre intake can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases, such as heart disease, type II diabetes, obesity, and colon cancer, and lower overall inflammation. There are various ways to ensure your fibre intake remains stable. Here is what Dr Reddy says, 'Fibre intake can keep your gut moving freely and prevent bloating.

Fruits like guava and berries, and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and leafy greens, replenish fibre stores in the body.

Whole grains, nuts, and seeds add bulk and healthy fats, supporting digestion and energy balance.'

3. Eat Mindfully

Through eating mindfully, people can regulate their nutrition and nutrient absorption in the body. A study in Obesity Science and Practice found that eating while distracted is linked to higher body mass index, while mindful eating improves recall of food intake and supports better portion control. Dr Krishna has this to say about why eating mindfully is important:

Heavy, processed meals can burden the body.

Keep meals lighter, with lean proteins such as fish, chicken, beans, or yoghurt to maintain strength and immunity.

After the festive season, cut back on alcohol and refined sugars, replacing them with fresh fruit for natural sweetness.

4. Keep Moving

In a study from Frontiers in Psychology, reframing exercise as an enjoyable routine can increase follow-through and help balance indulgent eating with healthier behaviours. During the season of indulgence, people tend to suffer from a slow metabolism, and regular movement and activity can work as a corrective strategy for recovery. Here is what Dr Reddy had to say about why practising getting physical activity daily is important:

Gentle exercise improves circulation, digestion, and mood.

Cold weather should not stop you; fresh air is highly beneficial.

Walking outdoors provides vitamin D, while yoga or stretching helps flexibility and blood flow.

Even 20-30 minutes daily can reduce fatigue and lift energy.

5. Prioritise Sleep

In a journal, it is clearly mentioned that not getting enough sleep can disrupt the blood sugar levels in the body and how effectively the body can break down food into energy. Additionally, not getting enough sleep can also increase the stress hormone cortisol and impair insulin sensitivity. All of these factors combined can make recovery after indulgence harder. Here is why sleep is of utmost importance:

Sleep is when the body repairs itself and clears waste from the brain.

Aim for 7-8 hours of quality rest.

Regular bedtime routines, reduced screen time, and calming teas can improve sleep quality and support natural detox.

These points discussed by Dr Reddy communicate that getting your sleep is of utmost importance for overall wellness.

6. Simplify Your Diet

A simple diet is an effective diet, and to recover successfully after overindulgence, people can use these practical tips, as Dr Reddy has said:

After rich festive meals, lighter foods give your digestive system a break.

Mildly spiced dishes with turmeric, ginger, or fennel can ease inflammation and improve comfort.

7. Limit Caffeine

While speaking to Dr Reddy, he said that too much coffee can trigger sugar cravings and interrupt digestion. He advises that people should swap it for lemon water, coconut water, or green tea to reduce inflammation and balance energy.

Note: If you are intolerant or allergic to green tea, consult a medical professional for a replacement that will work for you.

With drinks, the dosage and moderation matter a great deal, as too much of something good will cause side effects.

Dr Reddy concluded that after Christmas festivities and New Year celebrations, people often look for quick solutions to reset their health. 'The truth is, your body doesn't need extreme detox plans. What it needs is kindness and a routine that follows steady hydration, balanced meals, regular movement, and proper rest. These simple habits allow your natural systems to recover and restore balance. Think of it not as punishment for overindulgence, but as a gentle reset that helps you feel energised and ready for the year ahead.'

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.