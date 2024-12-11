Encouraging Body Positivity In Children: Cosmetologist Offers Valuable Tips

In today's world, where appearance is often prioritized, many of us strive to achieve the "perfect" body. While going to the gym and following a diet works for some, not everyone has the time to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This can be especially tough for those who struggle with weight loss and face body-shaming from society. Sadly, this pressure often leads young kids to consider surgical procedures to meet societal beauty standards. So, what can parents do to encourage body positivity in their children? Well, cosmetologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared valuable insights on this topic during her appearance on the podcast 'The Therapy Diariez.'

Dr Jaishree Sharad said, “You have to make sure that you are constantly saying positive things to the child. You are constantly encouraging the child. Sometimes the child overhears you saying I am fat or I am not good looking or my nose is not sharp enough. Constantly parents have these discussions, and the child gets that. So then the child begins to feel that being fat is a bad thing. The parents will say it so casually, however, that will stay with the child.

Parents should encourage open conversations. Parents should help them and motivate them to focus on their health – to eat right, to exercise, to do everything in moderation, cultivate hobbies. Your creative mind starts working. You are not just confined within the four walls where you are with your gadgets, all the time.”

Take a look:

While sharing this video, the official Instagram page of The Therapy Diariez wrote, “India's top cosmetologist, Dr. Jaishree Sharad gets candid about the beauty industry's impact on self-identity and how this trend of botox & fillers is stealing our uniqueness.

If you've ever questioned beauty standards or wanted to know how to stay true to yourself, then this EP 4 of TTD is the conversation you need to check out; streaming now on Youtube & other platforms.”

Promoting body positivity in children requires a conscious effort from parents and caregivers. As highlighted by Dr. Jaishree Sharad, fostering a nurturing environment through positive reinforcement and open conversations is key. Parents should avoid self-critical remarks about their own appearance, as children often internalise these attitudes.

Encouraging healthy habits, balanced lifestyles, and creative outlets can help kids focus on their overall well-being rather than societal beauty standards. By modelling self-acceptance and supporting children in developing a positive self-image, parents can empower them to embrace their uniqueness and grow with confidence in an increasingly appearance-focused world.

