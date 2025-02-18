How To Kickstart Your Healthy Eating Journey? Nutritionist Explains

How many times have you reminded yourself to eat healthy and well-balanced meals? But, these promises often tend to waver when you crave a bowl of ice cream or get lured by greasy burgers. We understand the importance of providing our bodies with the right kind of foods — green vegetables, fresh fruits, whole grains and lean proteins. But despite our best efforts, we often give in to our culinary temptations. While occasional indulgence is part of being human, you must remember to strike the right balance through moderation and consistency. Helping you in the endeavour is nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

Anjali Mukerjee's latest Instagram post reveals some “tips to help kickstart your healthy eating journey”. According to the nutritionist, eating healthy can be “overwhelming”. So she recommends starting slow. “Healthy eating is not about perfection—it is about progress! Start small and build habits that fit your lifestyle,” writes Anjali Mukerjee in the caption.

The nutritionist urges viewers to replace white bread with besan cheela because they have low glycemic index. She suggests switching to brown rice, whole barley or quinoa, followed by eating some amount of protein for every meal. One protein-rich food that you can incorporate into your diet is tofu. Sprouts made from whole moong, or whole dals like rajma or some nuts and seeds can be another option.

Here are some more healthy eating tricks:

1. Drink vegetable juice— you can use whatever is in your fridge

2. Eat healthy fats like ghee, coconut oil, flaxseeds and avocado.

3. Balance your plate— take half veggies, ¼ of protein and 1/4 of whole grains.

4. Switch to cold-pressed oils for cooking.

5. Star hydrated. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

6. Plan your meals like you plan your outfits—set yourself up for success

On a concluding note, Anjali Mukerjee emphasises the importance of “focusing on progress” instead of trying to be perfect. “Do it at your own pace. But do make a beginning,” she says.

Hope, you are now ready to embark on a healthy eating journey now.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.