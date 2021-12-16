How To Identify Dry Skin And Take Care Of It? Dr Jaishree Sharad Explains

Tips to deal with dry skin in winter

Winter affects the skin in many ways. As the air turns cold, taking care of the skin can become a difficult task, especially if you have dry skin. If you ignore dry skin, it can become even more dry, flaky, and susceptible to allergies. As a result, it's critical to adjust your skincare routine according to the season. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips in a recent Instagram post on how to tell whether or not you have dry skin and how to care for it. According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, here's how you can check if you have dry skin:

Wash your face – This is the first step to identify if you have dry skin or not. Just wash your face with a gentle cleanser and wait for an hour.

Use a tissue – Now, after an hour, take tissue paper and lightly dab it on your face to see the results.

If the tissue doesn't get blotched or translucent, you have dry skin. Further, you can scratch your skin gently, if it leaves behind a white or pale line, you have dry skin.

Dr Jaishree Sharad shared the following ways to treat your dry skin:

1) Eat fruits, seeds and nuts, especially ones high in omega 3 fatty acids.

2) Avoid hot and long showers if you want to deal with dry skin type. Hot and long showers may worsen your dry skin, so be careful.

3) Stay away from soaps. Some harsh soaps may have adverse effects on your skin so, it's better to stay away from soaps.

4) Try to use glycerine-based products to take care of your dry skin. It is believed that these products are extremely hydrating and have a good effect on dry skin.

5) Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, dimethicone, panthenol, almond oil, coconut oil and jojoba oil.

Dr Jaishree Sharad further suggested that you must try out sebamed olive face wash and body wash and Cetaphil cleansing lotion.

Moisturisers you must use:

-Sebamed moisturising cream with vitamin E.

-Clinique dramatically different moisturising lotion.

Take a look at Dr Jaishree Sharad's post:

If at all you are finding it difficult to take care of your dry skin, do refer to these tips shared by Dr Jaishree Sharad.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.