How Sweet Potatoes Support Heart Health and Anti-Cancer Properties

Sweet potatoes are a heart-healthy and cancer-protective food due to their nutrient-rich profile

Sweet potatoes are highly nutritious and beneficial for regular consumption due to their rich nutrient profile. They are an excellent source of dietary fibre, vitamins (notably vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene), potassium, and antioxidants, while being low in fat and calories. Regular consumption supports various health benefits, such as improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and better blood sugar regulation due to their low glycemic index. Along with these benefits, they have also seen to show benefits to heart health and have anti-cancer properties. Read on as we discuss these benefits.

How can sweet potatoes support heart health?

Sweet potatoes are a heart-friendly food due to their rich nutrient profile that promotes cardiovascular well-being. One of their standout components is potassium, a mineral essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Potassium works by balancing sodium levels in the body, reducing water retention, and relaxing blood vessel walls. This mechanism helps lower the risk of hypertension, a significant factor in heart disease. By replacing high-sodium foods with potassium-rich sweet potatoes, individuals can improve their cardiovascular health naturally.

Photo Credit: iStock

Additionally, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which plays a crucial role in reducing levels of LDL cholesterol (often referred to as "bad cholesterol"). High LDL levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis and heart attacks. Fibre also improves overall lipid profiles, contributing to better heart health.

Also read: These Winter Foods Can Help Boost Your Heart Health

The antioxidants found in sweet potatoes, particularly anthocyanins in purple varieties, combat oxidative stress, a key factor in the development of heart disease. These compounds reduce inflammation in blood vessels, promoting smoother blood flow and reducing the risk of clot formation.

How can sweet potatoes have anti-cancer properties?

Sweet potatoes are known for their anti-cancer properties, attributed to their abundance of antioxidants, fibre, and phytochemicals. The orange-fleshed varieties are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which enhances immune function and reduces cellular damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause DNA mutations, a critical factor in cancer development. Beta-carotene's protective role has been linked to reduced risks of lung, prostate, and breast cancers.

Photo Credit: iStock

The anthocyanins present in purple sweet potatoes offer even more potent anti-cancer benefits. Studies have demonstrated that these pigments can suppress the growth and spread of certain cancer cells, particularly colon and breast cancer cells, by inhibiting cell proliferation and inducing apoptosis (programmed cell death). Furthermore, sweet potatoes contain dietary fibre, which supports gut health by fostering beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Fibre also accelerates the removal of carcinogens from the digestive tract, reducing their contact time with the intestinal lining.

Lastly, the diverse range of phenolic compounds in sweet potatoes, including chlorogenic acid, contributes to their anti-cancer potential. These compounds neutralise harmful oxidative agents and modulate inflammatory pathways, both of which are involved in cancer progression. Including sweet potatoes in a balanced diet, therefore, not only provides nutrition but also strengthens the body's defences against cancer.

In summary, sweet potatoes are a heart-healthy and cancer-protective food due to their nutrient-rich profile, fibre, and powerful antioxidant properties. Regular inclusion in the diet can contribute significantly to overall health and disease prevention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.