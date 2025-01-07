Nutritionist Shares Step-By-Step Method To Cook Sweet Potatoes Perfectly

Sweet potato undoubtedly stands out as one of the winter superfoods as people often wait for months to have this vibrant red-purple root vegetable found in abundance all over the country. Fully loaded with nutrients like fibre, iron, and potassium, sweet potatoes are usually served as a chaat after roasting them, while some even like to consume the boiled or steamed ones. But a problem that most people are faced with is how to cook them perfectly? To make this a little bit easier for the foodies, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a video on Instagram detailing how you can cook them at home and still it will "taste perfectly like those street style" recipes.

In her latest video on Instagram, the nutritionist has said, "Everyone's talking about how nourishing this winter super food is, but let's be real and speak about how do you cook and consume it. If you want them to taste perfectly like those street style sweet potato, here's what you got to do -- Wash and place them in a heavy bottom pan. Now switch the side after 5 minutes. Cook them on low flame for about 20 minutes. Poke with a knife, if it comes out smooth and clean then they are ready."

Here's a step-by-step guide to cook sweet sweet potatoes at home perfectly

Step 1: After buying sweet potatoes from market, make sure you wash them thoroughly to remove all the dirt.

Step 2: Place them in a heavy-bottom pan and cook it on one side for five minutes.

Step 3: Flip it and cover the pan. Let them cook on low flame for at least 15-20 minutes.

Step 4: Check with a knife if they are well cooked or not. If the knifed comes out clean, then they are ready to be served.

The nutritionist has said that the best way to serve them is by garnishing it with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cumin powder for a delicious treat.

For people who remain conscious about their blood sugar levels, Palak Nagpal has shared a "pro tip" for them.

"To reduce the blood sugar spike, store the cooked sweet potatoes in the fridge overnight. The next day, reheat them and enjoy. This builds resistant starch, helping regulate blood sugar levels. Simple, nourishing, and oh-so-delicious," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.