Sweet Potatoes: Integrative Lifestyle Expert Highlights Benefits Of Eating This Carb

One of the persistent myths in the world of nutrition is that carbs are bad for health. Yes, consuming excessive carbohydrates can lead to weight gain, bloating, blood sugar spikes and constipation. However, eliminating carbs from your diet is never a good option as they are the body's primary source of energy. Now, Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has shared a video on Instagram highlighting the issue. According to him, it is social media that has labelled carbs as the “demon”. In the clip, Luke Coutinho reveals one carb that must be included in your dietary regimen. It is sweet potatoes.

The text attached to the video reads, “India, this is the carb you should be eating for metabolic health, vision, immunity, hair, skin and more.” Luke Coutinho says in the video, “We keep hearing about carbs being bad, carbs being the demon, carbs being the cause of diabetes, inflammation in the body and the reason to gain weight. These are ways that social media teaches us the wrong things.”

According to Luke Coutinho, “Carbohydrates are great as long as we have the right quality and quantity.” The wellness expert adds, “The carbohydrate that we should be eating in our country over rice and rotis and everything else is sweet potato.”

Calling it a superfood, Luke Coutinho explains that a “100 gms sweet potato can give you about 20 gms of carbohydrates.” Loaded with beta carotene, sweet potatoes “convert into Vitamin A in the body” which is essential for your immune system, eye vision, hair and skin.

Citing other health benefits, Luke Coutinho says, “Sweet potato also contains fiber making it a great food for your gut. It is rich in manganese and phosphorus. When you put this together, it is great for your metabolic health. It is known to increase your insulin sensitivity.”

Luke Coutinho expresses his discontent claiming that despite India being the “diabetic capital of the world”, people are still “loading up on bakery products, and junk and processed food.” He insists viewers “replace rice or roti with sweet potatoes” claiming that they are packed with nutrition and are great for managing blood sugar levels. What's more, sweet potatoes can be paired with almost any food.

Are you taking notes?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.