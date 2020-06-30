How Much Salt Should You Eat If You Have Low Blood Pressure?

Low blood pressure can be managed by limiting your alcohol intake

Low blood pressure might not be as concerning as high blood pressure (hypertension). It causes no symptoms and is usually not a sign of concern until and unless it goes abnormally low and causes dizziness and fainting. Also known as hypotension, the condition can cause extreme fatigue and tiredness. Cold sweats, clammy hands, and shallow and rapid breathing are other symptoms of hypotension, informs lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his recent IGTVs. He goes on to add that these symptoms can also be caused because of other conditions like high or low blood sugar levels.

Low blood pressure results in reduced blood flow to the brain, heart and other vital organs. The condition can also lead to blurred vision and nausea. Before we talk about remedies for low blood pressure, know that it is important to inform your doctor about your condition, especially if it low on most days.

Remedies for low blood pressure

1. Eat frequently

Avoid long gaps between meals and eat frequently. Not only is this an effective way to lose weight, it is also important if your blood pressure is constantly low. Eat every 2-3 hours and avoid long gaps between the meals.

2. Eat sufficient salt

This is not to infer that you eat extremely salty foods, but to imply that some amount of salt is required by the body for reasons like taking care of low blood pressure. Dr Gita Prakash, Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park, says that you need to balance out your salt intake in order to keep a check on your blood pressure. "There's a certain amount of salt the body needs. Eat salt with your food and avoid eating saltless meals if you have low blood pressure," she says.

Eating saltless meals or eating less salt is something that weight watchers commonly follow. However, the same must be avoided if you have low blood pressure problems. Coutinho suggests that one can have a combination of pink salt and white salt. Ask a health expert to know more about how much salt is safe for you in a day, if you have low blood pressure.

3. Tulsi

Chew on tulsi leaves or brew tulsi tea every time there's a drop in your blood pressure.

4. Caffeine

While consuming caffeine is not the solution, but a quick fix for times when there's a sudden drop in your blood pressure levels. You can black coffee or even regular coffee with milk.

5. Almonds and almond milk

Soak a handful of almonds overnight, peel them and blend them in morning to create almond milk. It can help if you have low blood pressure symptoms.

6. Brown raisins

Soak brown raisins overnight and half a handful of them in morning. If you have hypotension, anaemia and low haemoglobin levels, then you can take about 5-8 raisins and add them to boiling milk. Have a cup of this milk before bedtime and it will address low haemoglobin levels and low blood pressure, says Coutinho. People with diabetes should check with their doctor before trying this. According to Coutinho, brown raisins have high GI and are thus not recommended for diabetics.

7. Meet nutritional deficiencies

Low levels of Vitamin B12, folic acid, iron and Vitamin D3 need to be met if you have low blood pressure.

8. Limit alcohol

Limit alcohol intake if your blood pressure is constantly low. Alcohol intake is equally harmful for people with high blood pressure.

9. Thyroid

In case you suddenly experience symptoms of low blood pressure, then do get your thyroid levels checked.

10. Manage diabetes

Uncontrolled diabetes and blood sugar levels can also be contributing to low blood pressure levels.

At times, the medication that you're on can also be contributing to low blood pressure. 120/80mmHg are considered to be normal blood pressure readings. Anything more or less than this must be checked by a doctor and dealt with on time. Blood pressure problems usually show very vague symptoms and it's the best to treat or manage it on time.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.