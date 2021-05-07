How Much Salt Is Too Much? WHO Tells How Much You Should Consume In A Day

Too much consumption of salt is linked with high blood pressure

Highlights High salt intake is linked with increased risk of heart disease

Eating too much salt is harmful to your health

It can also affect your kidney health

Nobody likes to eat their food without salt. If something doesn't taste good, people add raw salt to that meal or snacks. But most of them don't know how much salt, also referred to as sodium, they have consumed in a given day. The World Health Organization (WHO) says even a little increase in daily sodium intake can be dangerous for the health. Releasing a fresh set of benchmarks for sodium levels in 60 food categories, the WHO said that despite its recommendation to limit daily salt intake to 5 grams, most people across the world consume double that amount, increasing the risk of developing heart diseases and strokes.

Why is reducing daily salt intake important?

High sodium consumption, mainly through salt, and insufficient potassium intake contribute to high blood pressure. Salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults helps reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart attack and kidney problems. The WHO says an estimated 25 lakh deaths could be prevented annually if global salt consumption were reduced to the level it recommended. Heart diseases and strokes claim an estimated 30 lakh lives annually.

Also read: How Much Salt Should You Eat If You Have Low Blood Pressure?

Why the need for new benchmarks?

The WHO aims to reduce global sodium salt intake by 30 per cent by 2025. It says consumption of processed food is rapidly increasing daily sodium intake across the world and these foods contain different amounts of sodium in different countries. The new, harmonised benchmarks will act as a guide for countries and industry to reduce the sodium content in various categories of processed foods.

Consuming excess amount of salt is harmful to your heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

What do the benchmarks say?

It outlines the maximum recommended sodium content in different categories of packaged and processed food like packaged bread, savoury snacks, meat products, and cheese. According to the benchmarks, potato chips, the usual snack in Indian households, should contain a maximum of 500 mg of sodium per 100 gm. While sodium intake via a pie or pastries should not cross 120 mg, for processed meats it is 340 mg.

In a statement announcing the release of the benchmarks, the WHO cited data from the UK, where voluntary targets for food manufacturers decreased adult salt consumption by nearly 15 per cent between 2003 and 2011, to say target-setting for food categories can achieve meaningful results.

Also read: How Many Varieties Of Salt Do You Have? Expert Asks To Have At Least These Many

What is the pandemic connection?

The study has come at the right time to draw attention to the vital issue, given the focus on health systems across the world due the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO said these new benchmarks are being released during a decisive year for food and nutrition policy as the UN Food Systems Summit is scheduled in September and the Nutrition for Growth Summit will be held in December.

(With inputs from WHO website)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.