How Much Fried Food Do You Eat? Even A Bit Can Be Bad For Your Heart, Says Study

Eating fried foods even in moderation can be bad for your heart health, a new study has found. It warns that even small portions of fried food can cause damage to the heart and arteries. Published in the journal Heart, the analysis shows that there is 28% higher risk of cardiovascular conditions amongst those who eat fried food every week, as compared to those who don't. For the study, scientists gathered data from surveillance period of 9.5 years for assessing the potential link between eating fried food and death from cardiovascular disease and other causes.

However, there are a few limitations of the study, the researchers have pointed out. For instance, how fried foods result in development of cardiovascular disease is still not entirely clear. There are some hypotheses though, reports AFP.

Eating fried food can increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 22%, and heart failure by 37%. Scientists also found that every additional serving of 114 gms fried food weekly can increase the risk of major cardiovascular events by 3%, coronary heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Point to note

As mentioned above, researchers have noted that no association has been established between deaths (whether from cardiovascular disease or other causes) and the consumption of fried foods. They also add that studies included in this meta-analysis were all based on memory, and this is one of the limitations of the investigation.

Also, it still has to be found how fried foods actually lead to the development of cardiovascular disease. It may because of these foods generate harmful trans fats, result in production of chemical byproducts which increase inflammation in the body, and are also high in added salt.

Limit consumption of fried foods

Be it for weight loss or getting fitter, leaner, healthier and more active, eating fried food will do you more harm and no good. It is thus important to limit consumption of fried food to a bare minimum, probably occasions only.

To gain better health and stronger immunity, eat lots of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Try to have a balanced meal for all meals in the day-containing sufficient fats, carbs, protein, fibre and probiotics.

Include exercise in your daily routine without fail. Fix a workout time and do not delay it, no matter what. Be physically active throughout the day as well.

