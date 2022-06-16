How Hydrating With Electrolytes Can Help You Reach Your Peak Performance

Drinking water and electrolytes while working out is essential for better performance

Getting your hydration right and performing at your best go hand in hand. If you get the first one wrong, you'll almost likely fall short of your potential in every way. Why are electrolytes and hydration so important? Because they aid in a variety of basic biological activities, including the appropriate and smooth contraction of muscles.

Drinking enough water every day, together with regular exercise and a well-balanced diet, will help your body work at its best. Age, gender, activity level, and overall health all influence daily fluid intake recommendations. Water consumption is generally recommended at 9 cups per day for women and 12.5 cups per day for males. Individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding, have congestive heart failure, or have been diagnosed with renal disease have different fluid requirements.

Here are some signs of dehydration to look out for:

• Constant thirst

• Dark coloured urine

• Fatigue

• Decreased exercising capacity

• Flushed skin

• Breathing difficulty

• Weakness

• Dizziness

Water is all that is required to keep most individuals hydrated. A sports drink, on the other hand, may be beneficial if you will be exercising at a high intensity for more than an hour. Sports drinks contain calories, potassium, and other nutrients that can help you perform for extended periods of time by providing energy and electrolytes.

Electrolytes must be replenished within an hour of relatively strenuous activity. Proper hydration along with a comprehensive electrolyte replenishment profile (the four important minerals–potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium) is essential for peak physical and mental performance as well as good health.

Electrolytes are molecules found in your body's fluids that help you stay hydrated. Chloride, phosphate, potassium, sodium, and calcium are among them. These are necessary for regular physiological functions and should be present in specific amounts. An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the levels of electrolytes in your body are either too low or too excessive. It's critical to keep your electrolyte balance in order for your body to run smoothly.

Electrolytes are necessary for survival here's why:

• They aid in the regulation of body fluid and blood plasma levels.

• Maintain a normal blood pH level.

• Allow muscle contractions to occur, as well as heartbeats.

• Messages from muscles, nerve cells, the heart, and other cells are transmitted.

• Assists in the coagulation of blood.

• Create new tissues.

Drinking a powerful electrolyte drink to enhance your hydration status before long or extremely strenuous training sessions and events will help you perform better and go on longer keeping you fit and healthy. Remember that sodium, instead of potassium, perform the number one function in electrolyte substitute and is for this reason an extra crucial thing whilst identifying which electrolyte product to purchase.

Electrolytes are available in a variety of forms, including tablets, powders, gels, chews, blended sports drinks, table salt, and food. Electrolytes are commonly used by most elite athletes in the form of sports drinks and powders mixed with water. To enhance salt consumption while limiting liquid intake, endurance athletes may select electrolyte tablets or chews. Athletes should use electrolytes throughout and after an exercise, regardless of method, to evaluate how it improves their training. Athletes can regulate their electrolyte intake over time to tailor it to their own performance needs!

(By Kejal R Shah, Health expert, Fast&Up)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.