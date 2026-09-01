Does it feel like Salmonella is contaminating everything these days? From the food you eat and the pets you love to the surfaces you touch and the recreational areas you enjoy, this deadly bacterium can be found almost everywhere. As of August 2026, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 10 outbreaks related to Salmonella this year linked to a variety of sources, including jalapeno peppers, backyard poultry and shell eggs, moringa leaf powder and reptiles like turtles, chameleons, geckos and bearded dragons. Other reported that Salmonella outbreaks over recent years have also been linked to home-delivery meals and dry dog food; cantaloupe, cucumbers and diced onions; alfalfa sprouts and basil; flour and raw cookie dough; fish, ground beef and charcuterie meat; and pistachio cream and peanut butter. Outbreaks are identified when two or more people become sick from the consumption of the same food.

Although it seems like there has been more Salmonella outbreaks in 2026, CDC reporting shows that the number of outbreaks has remained similar over the past five years – so far. However, given the Trump administration's drastic cuts to federal public health agencies, reduced federal oversight of food production and handling may increase the risk of serious illness.

Salmonella is the second-most common foodborne illness in the world. In the U.S., Salmonella infects approximately 1.35 million people each year. Approximately 26,500 people are hospitalized and about 420 die from the illness annually. These figures may underestimate the true number of infections because many people recover within a few days and don't seek medical attention or report their illness.

Most often, those who do seek medical attention are people who are more susceptible to foodborne illnesses, such as children, older adults, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems. The U.S. spends approximately US$2.4 billion each year on medical expenses and lost wages associated with Salmonella infections.

When I educate consumers, retailers, growers and food manufacturers in my work as a food safety specialist, the basic principles I share to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses remain the same. No matter where food is produced or who is handling it, everyone plays a role in stopping Salmonella from getting people sick.

Why is Salmonella everywhere?

Although Salmonella primarily originates in the intestinal tracts of people and animals, including insects and birds, the bacterium is commonly found in the environment. Once Salmonella leaves the gastrointestinal tract of a person or animal through its waste, the bacterium can contaminate anything it comes into contact with when it has the environmental conditions necessary to support its survival.

Under optimal conditions, the bacteria can survive in water for several weeks and in soil or food for years. Salmonella optimally grows at a temperature range of 95 to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (35 to 37 degrees Celsius), neutral acidity and high humidity.

However, research has shown that Salmonella can survive in much broader ranges, including temperatures as low as 35.6 F (2 C) and as high as 129.2 F (129.2 C), and highly acidic or basic conditions. The bacteria's ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions is what allows them to survive in many environments, foods and products.

Another reason why Salmonella seems so common is because it spreads through so much of what people interact with on a daily basis: soil, water, plants and animals. It can be found in the bodies of water that people use for recreational activities and drinking water. It can also contaminate untreated water used to irrigate produce, and infiltrate the edible portions of crops through the roots or open wounds.

How do you get infected with Salmonella?

While researchers have discovered more than 2,500 varieties of Salmonella, only about 100 types cause illness when consumed. The most common types are Salmonella enteritidis and Salmonella typhimurium, and these contribute to the majority of reported infections around the world.

People get sick from Salmonella through what researchers call the fecal-oral route: when pathogens from an infected person's or animal's gastrointestinal tract are excreted in their feces and transmitted to another person's GI system through their mouth.

Symptoms begin about eight to 72 hours after consuming Salmonella and continue for approximately 3-5 days for most people. Common symptoms are severe stomach cramps and watery diarrhea that may contain blood or mucous. Other symptoms may include headache, nausea and loss of appetite.

Around 4% of people infected with Salmonella Typhi – a particularly dangerous type of Salmonella that causes typhoid fever – become asymptomatic carriers who periodically shed the bacteria in their feces up to one year after initial infection. Approximately 2.2% of this population can carry the bacteria for up to eight years. Typhoid is a significant public health problem in Africa and South Asia.

How to protect yourself from Salmonella

The first thing you can do to reduce your risk of Salmonella infection is to understand where you might encounter it, and how to stop its spread and consumption.

Considering that the bacteria primarily live in the gastrointestinal tract of humans and animals, your first line of defense is proper hand-washing: after using the restroom, before eating or preparing food, after handling or cleaning up after animals, and after touching any item or surface that may be contaminated.

The full hand-washing process should take at least 20 seconds – about how long it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. Rinse your hands with clean water to remove any loose debris, apply enough soap to make a good lather, and scrub all surfaces, including between fingers, under fingernails and above wrists. Rinse with clean water and dry your hands with a clean towel.

Since Salmonella can be present in bodies of water, use caution when swimming in lakes, rivers and ponds. Avoid swallowing bodies of water and shower in clean water after swimming to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

When handling food, there are several important precautions that will help reduce the spread of Salmonella. Many food safety practices can help lower the risk of infection from both food and nonfood sources of Salmonella

Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces, especially after they have come in contact with raw meat, eggs and other foods that have the potential to carry Salmonella.

Wash all produce before preparing and eating it by running it under cool running water. Use a clean produce brush on hard outer surfaces to remove dirt that is difficult to rinse off.

Keep any raw foods away from food that is already cooked or ready to eat.

Cook foods to their required minimal internal temperature. Cook beef, pork, eggs, fish and shellfish to 145 F (62.8 F), ground meat to 160 F (71.1 C) and poultry, casseroles and leftovers to 165 F (73.9 C). After cooking, refrigerate food that won't be immediately eaten, or keep it hot at 135 F (57.2 C) or higher.

Keep foods that require refrigeration below 40 F (4.44 C), and limit the time they are exposed to higher temperatures to no more than two hours.

Keep food away from backyard poultry and reptiles. Do not eat near them, either. Clean and sanitize surfaces these animals touch, and wash your hands thoroughly before handling food, touching common surfaces or touching your mouth or face.

Wash hands after handling any pet food and keep children away from pet food dishes and treats.

Working together can save people from getting sick or dying from Salmonella. While it isn't possible to eliminate Salmonella entirely from the environment, you can reduce your risk of illness and help prevent its spread.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.