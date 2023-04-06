Hormones: 6 Morning Practices To Improve Hormonal Health, As Per An Expert

Researching and positively altering your lifestyle can help improve hormonal imbalances

Lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, stress, and sleep can have a significant impact on hormone levels in the body. Overall, taking care of your lifestyle can help maintain healthy hormone levels, while unhealthy habits can lead to disruptions and imbalances.

Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses how your morning routine could improve your hormone levels. She writes, “One of the best ways to start improving your hormone health is with your morning routine! Because what we choose to do first thing in the morning can set the tone for the whole day.”

6 Habits that can help you re-establish your hormonal health, as per the nutritionist:

1. Oil pulling

Helps to cleanse the system and restore the gut microbiome which is responsible for gut health, which in turn can have a major impact on your hormonal health!

2. Start your day with the sun, not a screen

Your cortisol level (stress hormone) is already at its highest right when you wake up, so jolting your eyes open with blue light can cause cortisol to skyrocket. Wait for at least 45 mins before reaching for your phone after you wake up. Exposure to bright light first thing within the first 10 to 15 minutes of waking up helps to support our circadian rhythm and therefore our hormones.

3. Start your day with movement

Starting your day with gentle movement (light stretching) can help support your lymphatic system, digestion, and metabolism, all of which are important to hormonal balance.

4. Avoid caffeine first thing in the morning

Jolting your body awake with caffeine (acidic) on an empty stomach is doing your hormones 0 favours.

5. Eat a protein-rich breakfast within 90 minutes of waking

When you eat breakfast in the morning, you are training your hunger hormone to fire off during waking hours. This is important because your hunger hormones affect your energy & influence the sleep/ wake cycle!

6. Grounding

It is as simple as walking barefoot on the ground. When grounded, the diurnal rhythm of the stress hormone, cortisol, begins to normalize and helps control blood sugar levels, regulates metabolism, helps reduce inflammation, and assists with memory formulation.

Follow these tips to improve hormone levels and boost overall health.

