Hormonal Imbalance And Anxiety: Expert Explains The Link And Tips To Fight Hormonal Anxiety

Hormones regulate almost every function inside the body. Any changes in levels of hormones can impact the manner in which your body functions normally. Stress causes inflammation which is bad for your brain and overall health. Many are not aware but research has proved that the connection between hormonal imbalance and anxiety. It has been studied that low levels of hormones- thyroid and progesterone in women can lead to increased levels of stress and anxiety. When stressed, your body demands a response from your adrenal glands. This is a natural response system that is in-builtin your body. Here's the link between hormonal imbalance and stress explained by expert.

The link between stress and hormone

Stress leads to secretion of cortisol commonly known as stress hormone. When stress is chronic it can lead to anxiety. In women anxiety before a period cycle or during menopause or post childbirth is all hormonal related due to imbalance in progesterone and oestrogen primarily. Similarly, even in males anxiety can be due to imbalance in testosterone and cortisol or andropause due to biological decline in hormones.

A simple blood test can help determine your hormone levels. Imbalances in hormone levels leads to loss of focus, motivation and even constant mood swings.

Hormonal imbalance may lead to severe mood swings

Photo Credit: iStock

Hormonal anxiety could be extremely exhausting. In women it is essential to get your progesterone and oestrogen levels balanced and in men balanced levels of testosterone is crucial. At the same time, it is essential to modify your response in a stressful situation to eliminate anxiety.

So how do we deal and overcome hormonal anxiety?

1. Focus

Take control of yourself. Begin with focusing on your breathing whenever you feel anxious or think you might end up panicking. Focus on the situation at hand and try to reach a solution rather than stressing on the problem. This will help the cortisol levels stay in balance.

2. Exercise and Move

When you are anxious, your body demands movement. Walk, jump or lunge to kick the stress out. Exercise or dancing can help release the happy hormone endorphins. Put a routine in place. Start your day with a brief yoga session that will help improve focus and concentration during the course of the day. Another alternative can be a simple 5 minutes meditation session.

Regular exercise can help you boost mental health

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cut the caffeine

When dealing with stress, giving your body a caffeine dose is the last thing your body is asking for. You could be surprised with how you will feel by avoiding that morning cup of coffee. Consider healthy alternatives like a caffeine free green herbal tea or chamomile tea to soothe the nerves.

4. Avoid the pill

Contraceptive pills are a common cause for anxiety and depression. The pill causes nutrient depletion, inflammation and microbiome disruption affecting the digestive system which can lead to anxiety.

5. Gut health

80% of serotonin is secreted in the gut and lack of serotonin can lead to anxiety. Gut and hormones go hand in hand. Increase intake of omega-3 fatty acids or flax seeds. Add fermented vegetables to your diet like raw cultured beetroot, carrot or sauerkraut. It's a great way to introduce good bacteria in the gut thereby boosting the levels of serotonin.

So keep a check on your hormones and keep the anxiety away!

(Dr. Rashmi Rai, Integrated Lifestyle Medicine Expert, BHRT Specialist, Regenerative Medicine Specialist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.