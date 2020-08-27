Hormonal Imbalance: Try These 5 Expert Recommended Diet Tips To Balance Your Hormones Naturally

Hormonal imbalance disturbs the proper functioning of the body

Your body throws multiple signs on a daily basis to indicate imbalances of any kind. Hormone imbalances more specifically can be due to issues related to adrenals, thyroid, gut, liver, diet and other lifestyle related factors. It can result in a plethora of issues in the body like anxiety, depression, mood swings, weight gain, hair fall, acne, insomnia, fatigue, energy loss, digestion issues and blood sugar imbalance. It is quite a common problem these days due to poor diet and lifestyle followed these days.

In extreme conditions of hormonal imbalance, it is important to seek professional medical help. Having said this, there are numerous natural ways to help regulate, control and balance hormones. For instance, exercise has a positive effect on hormones. Yet for hormone imbalances, restorative exercises like yoga helps reduce stress hormones and resistance training like Pilates and weight training help release hormones in optimum levels.

Top diet tips to balance hormones naturally

Food as medicine is the foundation of balancing hormones naturally. Hence, consuming a nutrient dense diet which is a perfect combination of carbohydrates, proteins and good fats becomes essential. So, let's look at 5 food categories that you can find in your kitchen which will help you regulate hormone imbalances.

1. Healthy Fats

For optimal hormonal functioning, your body needs the right amount of good fats as hormones thrive on fat production. Include one in your daily diet to maintain the perfect amount of good fat in your body.

Coconut Oil: It contains lauric acid and MCT which is extremely beneficial for hormonal production and promotes weight loss. It also provides a quick source of energy and speeds up metabolism.

Homemade white butter\Ghee: They provide a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K2. You can also opt for plant based healthy fats like avocado oil and olive oil. These are considered as the building blocks for hormonal production.

Egg Yolks: They're rich in countless vitamins and minerals including A, D, E, Calcium, Iron and Selenium. They all help in naturally balancing hormone levels and having a healthy skin.

Nuts: Unsalted Brazilian nuts, Macadamia and Walnut are rich in Omega 3. The anti-inflammatory effects of Omega 3s contribute to hormone balance.

Hormonal imbalance: Nuts can offer you healthy fats

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Seed Cycling

Seed cycling is an alternative medicine to help regulate your hormones. It is process of consuming 4 different kinds of seeds, i.e., pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. It is done in 2 phases. In the first phase, take one table spoon of pumpkin seed and flax seeds each in the first 15 days of the cycle. In the second phase, whole and raw sesame seeds and sunflower seeds are to be consumed 1 teaspoon each. These seeds are high in zinc and selenium and they support the thyroid gland. You can add these seed powders to your daily meal to let it do the trick.

3. Rainbow Diet

A rainbow diet demands to include food of different colours in your daily diet including fruits, and vegetables. Different species of coloured food every week maximises the intake of nutrients and improves your health and immunity in various ways. Add one food of each colour to get maximum nutrients-

Purple - Brinjal, Purple Cabbage, Black Current, Raisins

Blue - Blue Berries

Green - Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Kale

Yellow - Yellow Bell Pepper, Saffron, Avocado

Red - Apple, Plum, Water Melon, Cherry, Strawberry, Beetroot

White - Banana, Mushroom, Ginger, Cauliflower

4. Herbal Infusion

Your liver is responsible for hormone metabolism and your body's detox system which also depends on certain nutrients and minerals. For optimal hormone balance, herbal tea infusion like tulsi or dandelion root tea that is free of caffeine can help in the liver detox process and reduces stress.

Herbal teas can offer you multiple benefits including hormonal balance

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Probiotics

Many hormones are secreted in the gut, i.e. the digestive system. An improper digestive system and inflammation will lead to hormonal imbalances hence it becomes very important to take care of the gut. An adequate amount of good bacteria helps prevent leaky gut syndrome. Probiotic foods help in this process. Curd, buttermilk, kanji water and bone broth are fermented foods which can be easily made at home and are perfect solutions for optimal gut health.

These are simple remedies available in your own kitchen. Choose a healthy diet to prevent hormonal imbalance and promote a healthy body.

(Dr. Rashmi Rai, Integrated Lifestyle Medicine Expert, BHRT Specialist, Regenerative Medicine Specialist)



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.