Homemade Vs Packaged Paneer: Nutritionist Reveals The Healthier Choice

Paneer is rich in calcium, protein and healthy fats. It is a staple in Indian households. But many people wonder if homemade paneer is really different from the packaged kind found on supermarket shelves. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says yes - and she believes the fresh, homemade version is far better.

"For real nutrition, homemade paneer is always the better choice," Lovneet mentioned in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

Although paneer is rich in protein, its quality can vary. Here is why homemade paneer usually stands out:

1. No Additives

One major difference lies in additives. Packaged paneer often has stabilisers and preservatives to increase shelf life. Homemade paneer, made by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar, stays pure and free of additives.

2. Low Sodium

To boost flavour and texture, many brands add salt to packaged paneer. Excess salt can cause water retention and raise blood pressure. Homemade paneer is naturally low in sodium, making it a safer everyday choice for heart health.

3. More Nutrients

Fresh paneer keeps more nutrients like calcium and vitamin B. Packaged paneer loses some of these during processing and storage, reducing its overall nutritional value over time.

4. Better Fats

Some manufacturers replace whole milk with milk powder or vegetable fats to cut costs. This lowers the taste and quality of packaged paneer. Homemade paneer, by contrast, delivers real protein and pure milk fat. "Homemade = protein + pure milk fat," Lovneet notes.

5. Fresh and Easy to Digest

Freshness also matters. Homemade paneer is soft, light, and easy to digest. Packaged paneer, stored for weeks, can turn harder and heavier on the stomach.

When it comes to taste, purity and nutrition, homemade paneer always wins, says Lovneet. The freshness, digestibility and nutritional profile of paneer prepared in your home kitchen are simply unmatched by packaged alternatives. For those concerned about health, it is worth spending a few extra minutes to prepare paneer at home.

