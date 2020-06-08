Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Try This Simple Ginger-Garlic Drink For Quick Relief

Sore throat home remedies: Ginger and garlic contain properties that can help fight sore throat

Highlights There are various home remedies that can help you fight sore throat

Lemon can boost immunity and reduce symptoms of sore throat

Gargle with hot water can also give some relief

Sore throat is a common issue but can cause a lot of discomforts. It may face difficulty in swallowing and even make it difficult to talk properly. Simple at-home remedies can help you fight sore throat effectively. Several kitchen ingredients are loaded with properties that can give you relief from this condition. Sore throat is often accompanied by common cold. In this article, you will learn steps to prepare a simple drink that can give relief from sore throat and also reduce symptoms of common cold.

Home remedies for sore throat: Try this garlic-garlic drink for quick relief

To prepare this drink you need some common ingredients including- garlic, ginger, lemon and green tea or warm water.

Garlic is loaded with anti-bacterial properties which can help fight infections. Lemon is loaded with vitamin C that can boost immunity and help in reducing symptoms of common cold and sore throat. Ginger is widely used to treat cough and throat related issues. It has antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is a great source of antioxidants. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties. Gargling with green tea is also advised to treat sore throat.

Antioxidants in green tea can help reduce symptoms of sore throat

How to prepare this drink?

To prepare this drink start with preparing green tea. Add grated ginger and two small crushed cloves of garlic in it. Mix well with a spoon and keep for 2-3 minutes. In the end squeeze one-fourth lemon in it. Drink this hot. You can also chew the grated ginger and garlic in the end.

Garlic contains anti-bacterial properties that can help control symptoms of sore throat

You can also prepare this drink in water. Boil some water and similarly add grated ginger and two small crushed cloves of garlic in it. After adding these boil it for 1-2 minutes and keep it for 1 minute and add lemon in the end. Similarly, drink this and chew the grated ginger and garlic.

This drink can give you effective results. Try this drink every day or on alternate days until you notice results. If the condition is quite severe, seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.