Holi 2025: Here's Your Guide To Protecting Your Skin & Hair

Holi known as the festival of colours, is a vibrant festival celebrated across India and other parts of the world to welcome spring and signify the victory of good over evil. However, synthetic colours and prolonged exposure to sun, water, and harsh chemicals can damage both skin and hair during holi. These colours may contain toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and artificial dyes, leading to dryness, irritation, allergic reactions, and hair damage. Fortunately, following protective skincare and haircare tips can help prevent damage and maintain healthy skin and hair even after the celebrations. Read on as we list some of these tips.

10 Tips to protect your skin and hair during holi

1. Apply a generous layer of oil

Before stepping out to play Holi, massage your skin and hair with coconut, almond, or olive oil. This forms a protective barrier that prevents colours from penetrating deep into the skin and hair shaft, making it easier to wash off later.

2. Use sunscreen for extra protection

Since Holi is played outdoors, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or above) helps shield the skin from UV rays and sunburn, preventing tanning and pigmentation issues caused by sun exposure combined with harsh colours.

3. Wear full-sleeved clothing and cover your hair

Opt for full-sleeved cotton clothing to minimise direct contact with colours. Wearing a scarf, bandana, or cap over your hair adds an extra layer of protection, reducing colour absorption and preventing excessive dryness.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydrated skin is more prone to irritation and colour absorption. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or herbal teas before and after Holi to keep your skin moisturised and less vulnerable to damage.

5. Apply a protective lip balm

Lips can easily get stained and chapped due to harsh colours. Applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly or a nourishing lip balm creates a barrier, keeping lips soft and preventing colour from settling into cracks.

6. Use organic or natural colours

Instead of chemical-based synthetic colours, opt for herbal, organic, or homemade colours made from turmeric, beetroot, hibiscus, or sandalwood. These are gentle on the skin and do not cause long-term damage.

7. Avoid excessive water play

Continuous exposure to water balloons, wet colours, and chemically treated water can strip the skin and scalp of natural oils, leading to dryness and breakage. Try to limit water-based Holi play to protect skin and hair.

8. Avoid harsh scrubbing after holi

Scrubbing vigorously to remove colours can irritate and damage the skin. Instead, use a gentle cleanser or gram flour (besan) mixed with milk to remove colours naturally without stripping away moisture.

9. Wash hair with mild shampoo and deep condition

After Holi, rinse your hair with cold water before using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to remove colours. Follow up with a deep-conditioning hair mask made of yogurt, aloe vera, or coconut milk to restore moisture and shine.

10. Apply a soothing moisturiser or aloe vera gel

After cleansing, nourish your skin with aloe vera gel, coconut oil, or a hydrating moisturiser to repair damage, soothe irritation, and lock in moisture. This prevents post-Holi dryness and keeps your skin soft and healthy.

By following these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy a fun and colourful Holi while keeping your skin and hair healthy and damage-free!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.