Holi 2023: Follow These Skincare And Diet Tips For A Happy And Healthy Holi

Holi 2023: Oil protects the hair shaft by forming a layer over it

Holi 2023 is here. While we all are geared up to celebrate the day with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, we don't want Holi celebrations to take a toll on our skin and hair, right? Holi is celebrated by applying colours and the application can damage our skin and leave it flaky and dry. This is not it. At times due to the excitement around the festival, we tend to let go of our health too. Addressing our concerns, and fears, dermatologist Jaishree Sharad and nutritionist Neha Ranglani, in an Instagram post, share a few tips that can help us reduce the impacts of chemicals on the body. They list out the skincare routine as well as some nutritional tips to follow before, during and after Holi, in order to enjoy the festival without much worry.

The skin care tips for Holi include:

Use organic / Non-toxic colours:

Organic colours are made out of fruits, vegetables, flowers, herb extracts and non-toxic colours - extracted from cosmetics-grade ingredients which can be removed easily. These chemical-free products are safe for the skin.

Thick occlusive moisturiser:

Jaishree Sharad explains that occlusives are olis, boddy butters, glycerin, and petrolatum. As per the dermatologist, "they act as a barrier protective layer against the harmful effects of colours." Follow it up with sunscreen, which is waterproof.

Nail protectant or nail polish:

Just like the skin, nails also require equal care. Applying nail paints before playing Holi will protect the nail as well as the nail bed from getting damaged

Hair Oiling:

Oiling the hair ahead of the festival is an age-old nuskha. It protects the hair shaft by forming a layer over it. Oiling also ensures that the colour washes off the hair easily.

Nutrition reminders, with nutritionist Neha Ranglani, before playing holi:

Along with external care, it is essential that we pay equal attention to our internal organs as well. Playing holi can be exhausting and the food spread can send your gut health out of the window. Take a look at some key points you must take care:

No tea /coffee:

These hot beverages dehydrate the body. It is suggested to avoid consuming them before playing holi.

Drink coconut water :

"Before stepping out to play in the peak sun, hydrate yourself with the precious electrolytes in coconut water," the health expert adds.

Fruits:

The nutritionist advices to start the day with fruits to ease the gut

Light Breakfast:

Opt for a light breakfast on the day of holi as they will keep you full for a longer time and are easy to digest. Light breakfast options are: oats, millet dosa, idli, rajgeera paratha among others.

Water:

Don't forget to keep sipping on water before, during and after you play Holi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.