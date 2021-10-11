High Protein Snacks For Navratri Fasting: Beat Cravings With These Nutritious Options

Navratri 2021: Snack on nuts while fasting for navratri

Navratri is one of the most special and widely-celebrated festivals in India. It is celebrated with much enthusiasm and pomp in different parts of the country. Many people observe fast during the 9 days of navratri. While fasting it is crucial to consume enough and right foods that can keep you healthy as well as energetic. Protein is one of the essential macronutrient that should be a part of your daily diet. Are you wondering how to consume enough protein-rich while fasting? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has a solution for you. She shared a few tips to help you consume protein-rich food during the festivities. In an Instagram video, Nmami suggested a few protein-rich food items that you can add to your Navratri fasting diet.

Navratri 2021: Enjoy these protein-rich foods while fasting

The list of protein-rich food, according to Nmami, includes:

1) Paneer

2) Cottage cheese

3) Hung curd

4) Curd

5) Milk

6) Nuts and seeds

7) Kuttu atta also known as "Buckwheat flour"

8) Singhara aata

9) Samak rice

So, how to make your meals more filling with the above-mentioned food items? According to Nmami, this is how you can do it:

1) Many people choose to have chilla made up of vrat-friendly ingredients while fasting during Navratri. Nmami says if you are planning to make chilla out of either kuttu atta, singhara atta or samak rice, you can add paneer stuffing to the same. This will make your meal wholesome and filling.

2) For mid-meal snacks, Nmami suggests adding dates, raisins, and seeds to your curd. You can also have paneer gravy with samak rice. And last, you can have sweet potato and paneer tikki. Dates and raisins are good and have numerous health benefits, Nmami adds.

Take a look at her reels on Instagram:

Nmami, often, offers very useful health tips for her followers. Even last year, during Navratri, she had told her followers about cleansing the body with the right kind of food. She had said that for fasting, often, people opt for dishes that are made of oil, salt, fat, or simple carbs. Nmami highlighted the importance of keeping the gut light and healthy while getting rid of toxins to increase the body's metabolism and immunity.

She even shared a diet chart to make the fasting healthier. Click here to find out about Nmami's diet chart while fasting for Navratri.

Stay healthy with the right foods. Happy Navratri!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.