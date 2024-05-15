High-Protein Diets And Constipation: Here Are 4 Simple Solutions

Animal protein sources also lack water content and fibre

Protein is an essential macronutrient that your body requires on a daily basis. It is also known as the building block of the human body. Over the past few years, high-protein diets have gained huge popularity. Protein-rich foods promote the feeling of fullness and make you eat less, contributing to weight loss. Those trying to build muscles also switch to high-protein diets. Adding enough protein to diet is crucial, however, too much protein intake can also contribute to a few side effects. Constipation is one of the most common side effects of consuming too much protein.

If you have been experiencing constipation after consuming too much protein, read on to know the link with some tips to prevent it.

High-protein diet and constipation: Know the link

Protein does not directly cause constipation. Lack of fibre in high-protein diets is the main culprit.

Most protein sources lack fibre. Consumption of such foods in excess contributes to constipation.

When you are following a high-protein diet, you're less likely to consume other food groups. Also, protein keeps you full for longer and you do not consume other foods. This can drastically decrease your fibre intake.

Other than fibre, animal protein sources also lack water content which can also trigger constipation.

Additionally, if you do not balance high-protein intake with other foods, it can also cause gas, constipation and diarrhea.

How to prevent constipation when following a high-protein diet

1. Balance your meals: Other than protein, make sure that you consume other essential nutrients with each meal.

2. Do not neglect fibre: High-fibre foods also keep you full for longer and help with weight loss. Most fibre-rich foods like fruits and vegetables contain other essential nutrients which are crucial for your overall well-being.

3. Increase your fluid intake: Drinking enough water also ensures healthy bowel movements and prevents constipation. Therefore, make sure that you consume enough fluids throughout the day.

4. Stay physically active: Keep moving to ensure healthy digestion because exercising regularly can stimulate bowel function.

Your daily protein requirement depends on various factors such as age, gender, body weight, levels of physical activity and pregnancy and lactation status. Excess of anything can contribute to some unpleasant side-effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.