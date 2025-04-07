5 High Protein Vegetarian Snacks Perfect For Your Summer Diet

A high-protein diet is essential for various reasons, especially during the summer when physical activity levels might increase and heat can stress the body. Protein helps with weight loss and supports several bodily functions, including muscle growth and hormone synthesis. If you want to add some extra protein to support your vegetarian diet, here we've some high-protein vegetarian snacks that are perfect for this summer. These snacks are not only high in protein but also provide essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support hydration, energy metabolism and overall well-being.

High-protein snacks for summer

1. Chia pudding

Chia seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Soak chia seeds in milk and let it sit overnight. Chia seeds are also high in fibre and other essential nutrients. You can add your favourite fruits for flavour.

2. Yogurt with fruits

Greek yogurt can be topped with summer fruits like berries or peaches for a refreshing snack. It is well-packed with protein and probiotics that can keep your gut healthy.

3. Hummus with veggies

Chickpeas are a great source of protein. Pair hummus with fresh veggies like cucumber, bell peppers or carrots for a crunchy, satisfying snack. Hummus can also be paired with whole-grain pita or seed crackers.

4. Apple with nut butter

Apples are highly nutritious and may support weight loss. Spread some almond or peanut butter on apple slices for a satisfying treat that provides healthy fats and protein.

5. Quinoa salad

Quinoa is a complete protein which can be used as a base for salads. It is also high in fibre, magnesium and antioxidants. Quinoa can be mixed with seasonal veggies, herbs and a light dressing for a refreshing snack or side dish.

Incorporate these protein-rich snacks into your summer diet. These will help you lose weight and keep you energized while enjoying the warm weather!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.