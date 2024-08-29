Here's Why Diabetics Should Add Cinnamon To Their Diet

Cinnamon can aid in weight management, an essential aspect of diabetes care

Cinnamon is a spice derived from the inner bark of trees from the Cinnamomum family, known for its distinctive flavour and aroma. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and cooking. Cinnamon is beneficial for diabetics due to its ability to improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, reduce oxidative stress, and provide anti-inflammatory effects. These benefits occur through the presence of bioactive compounds like cinnamaldehyde and polyphenols, which enhance insulin function, slow down carbohydrate breakdown, and protect cells from damage. Incorporating cinnamon into the diet can help diabetics manage their blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications. Read on as we discuss in detail the many benefits of consuming cinnamon for diabetics.

Why diabetics should consider adding cinnamon to their diets

1. Improves insulin sensitivity

Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, making the cells more responsive to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. This benefit occurs due to the presence of bioactive compounds like cinnamaldehyde and polyphenols in cinnamon, which enhance the signalling pathways of insulin.

2. Lowers blood sugar levels

Cinnamon has a direct impact on lowering fasting blood sugar levels. This is primarily due to its ability to slow down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract, reducing the rise in blood glucose after meals. The active components in cinnamon inhibit enzymes like amylase, responsible for breaking down carbs into glucose.

3. Reduces oxidative stress

Oxidative stress is a significant concern for diabetics, as it can lead to various complications, including cardiovascular disease. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative damage in the body.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is another factor that can worsen diabetes and its complications. Cinnamon contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds, like cinnamic acid, which help reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Improves lipid profile

Diabetics are at a higher risk of developing heart disease due to abnormal lipid levels, including high cholesterol and triglycerides. Cinnamon has been shown to improve the lipid profile by lowering total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, and triglycerides, while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol.

6. Enhances digestive health

Digestive issues are common among diabetics, often due to poor dietary choices and high blood sugar levels. Cinnamon aids in digestion by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps in the efficient breakdown and absorption of nutrients.

7. Helps in weight management

Cinnamon can aid in weight management, an essential aspect of diabetes care. By improving insulin sensitivity and stabilising blood sugar levels, cinnamon helps reduce hunger and cravings, making it easier to control calorie intake.

8. Supports brain health

Diabetics are at an increased risk of developing cognitive decline and conditions like Alzheimer's disease, sometimes referred to as type 3 diabetes. Cinnamon contains compounds that protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to cognitive decline.

Incorporating cinnamon into the diet can be as simple as adding it to oatmeal, smoothies, or tea. However, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes, as cinnamon can interact with certain medications and may not be suitable for everyone in large amounts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.