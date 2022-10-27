Here's Why Coffee Should Not Be The First Thing You Consume In The Morning

Coffee increases cortisol i.e. the stress hormone in the body

Coffee almost works like emotion for many people residing across the world. Whether in the form of Cappuccino, Latte, Americano, Robusta, Arabica, or any other kind made with a desi twist, this caffeine-induced beverage has the power to set your day right.

Whether you require that extra dose of energy in the morning to start your day or every time you feel stuck with work, coffee becomes your go-to drink. However, it is to be noted that having coffee right when you wake up in the morning can have harmful effects on your body. Yes, you may have it after breakfast or so but not immediately as the first thing after waking up. For more clarity, do refer to Lovneet Batra's Instagram post.

Lovneet Batra mentions the following reasons why you should refrain from having coffee (the first thing in the morning):

1) First and foremost, you need to know that coffee may stimulate the production of stomach acid. This, in turn, may cause issues like indigestion, bloating, and nausea among others.

2) Coffee increases cortisol (the stress hormone in the body), which can negatively impact ovulation, weight, and hormonal balance. Cortisol—which, among other things, helps regulate energy and makes you feel alert naturally peaks around the time you wake up.

3) Lovneet says that our blood sugar control is impaired if we consume coffee first thing in the morning.

4) Everyone may not have experienced this but there's a possibility that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can give you jitters, shakes, and other withdrawal effects, including mood changes.

5) Coffee also impacts the absorption of levothyroxine (the synthetic thyroid hormone), thereby impacting the conversion of T4 to T3 hormones.

6) The nutritionist also mentions that this brew is a significant contributor to oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. And, this condition may result in fatigue, skin problems, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions.

So, when can you finally have your cup of coffee in the morning? Answering this question, Lovneet suggests that you can sip your coffee late in the morning or shortly after your breakfast.

If you are someone who has coffee as the first thing as soon as waking up in the morning, stop right there.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.